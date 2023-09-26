You don’t have to pull the plug anymore: The Berliner Ensemble opens with a new piece by Sibylle Berg and Büchner’s “Woyzeck” in a production by the overrated Ersan Mondtag.

DHe has no chance in life because he is poor, clumsy and comes from a precarious background. The others have no chance in life because their dreams of self-realization have been pushed aside by artificial intelligence. They are now coming together in the Berliner Ensemble to open the season – at the premiere of Sibylle Berg’s “It can only get better” and in Georg Büchner’s “Woyzeck”, written in the mid-19th century. Almost two hundred years separate – and connect them.

While the simple soldier Woyzeck, for example, is trained to be a machine in the military that doesn’t ask questions but obeys, Sibylle Berg’s machines quickly dictate the rules – and people have no place under them. Max Lindemann stages the slow creeping process in which their disappearance takes place in the New House of the Berliner Ensemble as a techno musical with a mournful edge.