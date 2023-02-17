Dhe best thing this Berlinale has to offer are the moments of incomprehension and the seconds of not agreeing, the scenes that you look at with freshly cleaned glasses. And which, although apparently only the camera is directed at an action that actually happened, still appear strange, enigmatic and fundamentally alien to the viewer. With that, for example in a Korean film, the adventures of perception begin, which one can only experience at a festival.

There was, after all, nothing wrong with the celebration of the unambiguous and totally understandable that was opening night. The expressions of solidarity and sympathy that were articulated, for example by the two festival directors, on the Russian war against Ukraine and the mullahs’ violence against Persian women were correct, dignified and appropriate. But it doesn’t cost anything, there’s no risk involved. And yet it also raises the question of whether artists and art functionaries are more qualified than anyone else to call the good good and the bad evil. After all, that evening showed that actors and especially actresses are more talented than anyone else when it comes to giving appropriate facial expressions to their own dismay.