From: Kathrin Reikowski

New Year's Eve in Berlin has been associated with images of riots since last year. The capital is preparing, but the first incidents have already occurred.

Riots feared: Berlin is waiting anxiously and anxiously for New Year's Eve.

Nancy Faeser (SPD): The Interior Minister is also alarmed.

First incidents: The capital is already in the headlines before New Year's Eve.

Berlin – The riots on New Year’s Eve in Berlin last year should not be repeated. Emergency services were deliberately attacked by young people with fireworks. The capital is preparing for the last day of the year with a major police operation, including sniffer dogs and helicopters.

Also because tempers are particularly heated everywhere because of the war in Gaza and Israel, Interior Minister Nancy Faeaser (SPD) is assuming an increased willingness to use violence. In advance, the schools had already made parents responsible for keeping an eye on their sons and daughters. Emergency services had also already made appeals to the public. But after the start of sales of New Year's Eve rockets, cannon shots and New Year's Eve rockets can already be heard in many places in Berlin.

New Year's Eve in Berlin casts shadows: firefighters are shot at with pyrotechnics

Some scenes are reminiscent of last year's incidents: Even before New Year's Eve, firefighters and passers-by in Berlin were shot at with fireworks. On Thursday evening, the fire brigade wanted to put out a burning fireworks battery in Kreuzberg, as the police announced on Friday. Meanwhile, three men reportedly came and shot fireworks at them. The firefighters fled into their car and called the police. The perpetrators fled.

Again Mirror According to reports, several young people set off fireworks in Charlottenburg and were warned by passers-by. They then beat passers-by – until a woman and a man had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. There will also be loud noises in Kreuzberg on Thursday evening dpa Three young men shot pyrotechnics at a bus and passengers from a car at Oranienplatz. The police caught the 19-year-old driver of the car and another 20-year-old suspect. Police found more pyrotechnics in the trunk. No incidents were initially reported on Friday. (dpa/kat)