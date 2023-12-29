As 2023 comes to an end, Netflix surprises its subscribers with one of the most anticipated releases: 'Berlín', the spin-off of 'La casa de papel' starring Spanish actor Pedro Alonso. Since Friday, December 29, it is available for your enjoyment on the red N platform. Although it has only been on the programming schedule for a few hours, the thousands of followers of the engaging series of professional robbers have already seen it and are questioning whether or not there will be a second season.

For this reason, we invite you to read this note, in which we will answer all your questions about the new creation of Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobatothe same one that could become one of the most viewed productions of Netflix Worldwide.

Will there be a second season of 'Berlin' on Netflix?

So far, the platform has not issued any official statement in this regard. In general, Netflix It takes about a month to evaluate a project's views and determine if it is profitable to produce more episodes.

However, the outcome of the last episode, starring Pedro Alonsogave wings for a new season to exist, as it left the story open for more adventures of 'Berlin' and his team.

What is the final chapter of 'Berlin' about?

The two figures from the past who return in this sequel to 'La casa de papel', Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, do their best to stop the new robbers. Both join forces with the French police to arrest them, suggesting that the long-awaited robbery will not have a happy ending.

But the members of the 'Berlin' team manage to evade the authorities and reach the agreed point in the plan. Despite this, our protagonist, 'Berlín', is still in love with his partner, Camille. Despite her betrayal, they decide to meet once again in a cafeteria.

'Camille' is played by Mexican actress Samantha Siqueiros. Photo: CartelTEC

The woman tricks 'Berlin', recording him without him realizing it, while he admits to being the mastermind behind the ongoing robbery and reveals his real name. However, thanks to his strategies, the protagonist destroys the evidence that would implicate him, leaving a phrase that hints at the possibility of a second season of the series: “There have been some setbacks and I have lost my share of the loot. We're going to have to steal again,” thus ends the first season.

