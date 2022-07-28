Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Berlin will stop lighting some monuments to save energy

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

berlin

About 200 emblematic buildings will stop being illuminated at night.

Some 200 emblematic buildings will no longer be illuminated at night.

The city will thus be able to save electricity for lighting these places.

The city of Berlin will stop lighting various monuments and historic buildings at night starting this Wednesday to join the effort to save energy in the face of the risk of shortage.

(It might interest you: The WHO opens a pandemic intelligence center in Berlin)

See also  Actions and sayings that sign their owners under the law of rumors

In the medium term, some 200 iconic buildings, such as the Victory Column, Charlottenburg Palace and the town hall will no longer be illuminated at night.

(Read here: 30 years after the fall of the wall, there are still differences in Germany)

“Given the war against Ukraine and the threats from Russia in terms of energy policy, it is important that we use our energy as carefully as possible,” explained the senator for the Environment of the left-wing city council, Bettina Jarasch (Greens), it’s a statement. The city will thus be able to save energy from the 1,400 bulbs used to illuminate these places.

Germany

Before the Ukraine war, Germany bought 55% of its gas from Russia.

Photo:

Omer Messinger / EFE

For several weeks, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a national mobilization to save energy, whose prices have skyrocketed and whose supply could worsen this winter.

Before the war in Ukraine, Germany bought 55% of its gas from Russia, a quota that was reduced to 35% in June, but which leaves the country at the mercy of gas cuts decided by Moscow.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP

See also  Ukraine's counteroffensive drives Russia out of Kharkov and forces it back towards its border

More world news:

-What is expected of the meeting between Macron and Bin Salmán?

-The first deaf motorcycle club

-Migration: Colombian couple dies while trying to reach the United States

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Berlin #stop #lighting #monuments #save #energy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pope celebrates new Mass in Quebec for reconciliation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.