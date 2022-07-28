Berlin will stop lighting some monuments to save energy

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
About 200 emblematic buildings will stop being illuminated at night.
The city will thus be able to save electricity for lighting these places.
July 28, 2022, 12:21 PM
The city of Berlin will stop lighting various monuments and historic buildings at night starting this Wednesday to join the effort to save energy in the face of the risk of shortage.
In the medium term, some 200 iconic buildings, such as the Victory Column, Charlottenburg Palace and the town hall will no longer be illuminated at night.
“Given the war against Ukraine and the threats from Russia in terms of energy policy, it is important that we use our energy as carefully as possible,” explained the senator for the Environment of the left-wing city council, Bettina Jarasch (Greens), it’s a statement. The city will thus be able to save energy from the 1,400 bulbs used to illuminate these places.
For several weeks, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a national mobilization to save energy, whose prices have skyrocketed and whose supply could worsen this winter.
Before the war in Ukraine, Germany bought 55% of its gas from Russia, a quota that was reduced to 35% in June, but which leaves the country at the mercy of gas cuts decided by Moscow.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP
