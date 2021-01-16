The city-state of Berlin will introduce this year a migrant quota of 35% for all its administration and public services that reflects the current proportion of inhabitants of the German capital with a foreign origin, according to an agreement reached by the regional government coalition formed by Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the Left Party. “We consider that all the inhabitants of this city should have the same opportunities and we do not accept structural discrimination, “says Elke Breitenbach, Senator for Labor, Integration and Social Affairs, in statements this Saturday to the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper. The initiative of the red-red-green government alliance is part of the new participation and integration law for the city-state of Berlin, which the local executive will approve before the regional elections next September.

The fee will apply to the entire public administration of the German capital, including the police, and all municipal companies, from the BSR garbage collection services to BVG public transport, which covers all train lines, subways, trams, ferries and urban buses. The migrant quota of 35% will also be applied in all municipal foundations and justice, from the prosecutor’s offices to the courts. Breitenbach stressed that «Berlin’s diversity must be reflected in the public administration ”and noted that the new participation and integration law has been drawn up based on the experiences of the city-state government over the last 10 years. “Fixed norms and a clear promotion through a fee are necessary so that more people with migratory backgrounds are employed by the administration,” stressed the senator of the Left party.

He added that the 35% quota reflects the current situation of the population in the Prussian metropolis and stressed that it will be flexible and may increase or decrease as the percentage of citizens of migrant origin residing in Berlin changes. The application of said quota will favor the election of new municipal officials or employees who have foreign ancestry when the qualification is the same as that of a person of German origin and the migrant population is under-represented in a certain public office. In practice, it will be a favorable point, currently similar to being a woman or disabled, for easier access to public employment.

“This is not a hard quota, but rather to raise the proportion of people of migratory origin in proportion to their number in the population, but in a binding way,” said Katarina Niewiedzial, Integration Commissioner for the federal state of Berlin. The average population of migrant origin in the administration of the German capital is currently 12%. Only in some public departments is the desired 35% exceeded, as is the case of the police, where 38% of the agents have migratory origin, that is, at least one of your parents was born abroad, when not the official himself. Berlin is the first German state to apply a migrant quota, which also extends to those people who, without having parents of foreign origin, may be discriminated against because of their skin color, language, name or religion.