After the success of the first installment of 'Berlin', Netflix announced season 2 of the spin-off of 'La casa de papel'. The famous streaming platform used its official networks to confirm that the series starring Pedro Alonso will continue exploring the story of Andrés de Fonollosa before the memorable robbery of the National Currency and Stamp Factory that launched said character to world fame.

The first season of 'Berlin', which was released in the last days of 2023, reigned in the aforementioned service in the first weeks of 2024, during which time it was positioned as the most viewed production worldwide. Here we tell you all the details that are known so far about its new delivery.

This was the announcement of season 2 of 'Berlin'

When does the 2nd season of 'Berlin' (Netflix) come out?

'Berlin' season 2series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, It does not yet have a fixed release date.since it was only February 19 the day that Netflix announced its completion. However, it is known that production of the spin-off will begin in 2025.so, to see its arrival in the red N catalog, we will have to wait for that year or, in the worst case, until 2026.

The announcement of this new installment of 'Berlin' responds to the great success that its first part had and that the same streaming page was in charge of highlighting. The series starring Pedro Alonso ranked in the Top 10 of the most viewed non-English speaking series in Netflix historybesides, It was positioned in first place in the world for non-English speaking series for four weeks..

What will 'Berlin' season 2 be about?

As expected, the details of the synopsis of 'Berlin', season 2, are still unknown, but what is certain is that their objective will be set on a more ambitious mutiny than in the first installment, in which they carried out a robbery. of jewelry worth 44 million dollars. It happened in the most important auction house in Paris.

The first season of 'Berlín' premiered in streaming on December 29, 2023. Photo: EFE

Behind this project will be again Alex PinaSpanish producer, screenwriter and director, who was responsible for the creation of 'The Money Heist'a successful series that made Pedro Alonso's character popular.

What is the cast of 'Berlin' season 2?

In season 2 of 'Berlin', Pedro Alonso is the only actor whose presence is certain; However, if there are not many changes with respect to its first installment, we could once again see Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña and Joel Sánchez in their roles as Keila, Damián, Cameron, Roi and Bruce, respectively.

Likewise, there could be a cameo or special participation of one of the characters we saw in 'La casa de papel', as in season 1 of the series, where we saw the return of Najwa Nimri and Itziar Ituño in their remembered roles. as Alicia Sierra and Inspector Raquel Murillo, respectively.

How many chapters does 'Berlin' have?

The second season of 'Berlin' It could have the same number of chapters as the first part of the series, which consisted of eight episodes, which lasted approximately between 42 and 60 minutes.