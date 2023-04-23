The bases of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) today approved by a tight majority the formation of a grand coalition with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the nomination of Kai Wegner, leader of the latter formation in the German capital, as future mayor-governor of the city state. The outgoing mayor herself, the Social Democrat Franziska Giffey, had negotiated in recent weeks the agreement for the new alliance with the conservatives, after the former federal Minister of the Family unexpectedly and surprisingly resigned to extend the coalition with Los Verdes and La Left that until now governed Berlin.

The red-green alliance had a sufficient majority of seats in the Berlin Senate to continue governing, but Giffey, whose party had lost the political leadership in Berlin to the CDU after local legislative elections held last February, ruled out after the night electoral continue to govern with the support of the Greens and the post-communists of the extinct GDR and start negotiations with the conservatives, even at the cost of losing the position of mayor and settling for assuming a portfolio in the new Wegner cabinet.

More than 54% of the SPD affiliates who participated in the consultation initiated by Giffey and Raed Saleh, co-chairs of the formation in the German capital, gave their approval to the agreement negotiated with the CDU. Some 12,000 of the 18,556 card-carrying members of the German Social Democratic Party in Berlin participated in the binding consultation. Giffey and Saleh defended the new alliance despite strong internal resistance and open opposition to that option from the Jusos, the Social Democratic youth, and the leaders of various local SPD groups in Berlin.

«The Social Democrats have voted wisely and responsibly. They have not fallen into the temptation of the possible and easy step of going over to the opposition,” said Stefan Ewers, general secretary of the Berlin CDU, after learning the result of the internal vote. Had it failed, the Conservatives could have opened negotiations with the Greens and it was even possible that the Social Democrats would have tried to revive the alliance that they themselves sank with the environmentalists and the Left party. Ewers stressed that the CDU and SPD now have together “the opportunity to overcome social divisions and lead Berlin to a new political culture of respect and responsibility.”

Agreement in early April



SPD and CDU presented their coalition agreement at the beginning of April, which contemplates, among other things, a significant increase in housing construction, a multi-million dollar program for climate protection, the reform of the precarious administrative system of the city and better endowment for police and firemen. The Christian Democratic Union plans to decide on Monday in an extraordinary congress the approval of the document, which will foreseeably be signed this Wednesday so that the following day Kai Wegner is elected by the parliament of the city-state and assumes the succession of Giffey.

In the elections held last February, the Christian Democrats obtained 28.2% of the votes, the Social Democrats 18.4% and the Greens also 18.4%, but with a handful of fewer votes. The Left then reached 12.2% of the vote and the ultranationalists of the Alternative for Germany 9.1%. These elections were a judicially ordered repetition of those held on September 26, 2021. The Constitutional Court had ordered their repetition after numerous irregularities were registered in the first attempt, such as the lack of ballots in many schools or the extension outside of polls opening hours.