Women bathers in Berlin will soon be able to go topless in the public pools of the German capital, following a resolution by the city authorities.

The ruling came after a woman sued after being kicked out of an outdoor swimming pool for topless sunbathing.

A second woman added that she was told to cover up when she visited an indoor pool in December.

The authorities agreed that they had been victims of discrimination and declared that anyone visiting the pools in Berlin had the right to go topless.

The decision will be welcomed by the defenders of what is known as Freikörperkultur: the culture of the free body.

Foreign travelers in Germany are often surprised, and sometimes bewildered, to see naked Germans splashing in lakes, snoring in parks, or sweating in saunas.

But this is a country that considers public nudity in certain settings both appropriate and healthy.

The issue of whether, and to what extent, it should be allowed in municipal swimming pools has plagued many local authorities.

Last summer, Göttingen in Lower Saxony and Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia allowed women to bathe topless.

The administration office for swimming pools in Berlin, the Berliner Bäderbetriebe (BBB), has not really changed the regulation, which states that a bathing suit must cover the genitals.

The BBB simply clarified that the regulation is applicable to all visitors, regardless of gender.

