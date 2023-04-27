Nfter two unsuccessful rounds in the election of the governing mayor in Berlin, politicians from the CDU and SPD have blamed each other. “There are obviously many in the SPD who are using the election of the governing mayor to settle accounts with Franziska Giffey and Raed Saleh,” said Berlin CDU member of the Bundestag Jan-Marco Luczak to the editorial network Germany (RND). “That is politically irresponsible.” The SPD continues to lose credibility, he said, emphasizing: “The CDU faction is united behind Kai Wegner.”

The Berlin SPD MP Orkan Özdemir told the dpa: “I am very sure that it is from the ranks of the CDU. They have to close their ranks now. (…) I now hope that Mr. Wegner gets his people in line.” This is necessary to prevent another election to the House of Representatives in Berlin. Two “counterparts” who wanted to vote against Wegner were known to the SPD, Özdemir admitted. But there are no more. Wegner received 71 votes in the first ballot and 79 votes in the second ballot, missing the majority of 80 votes.

Wegner himself told the “Bild” newspaper that this was not a good start for the coalition. The Berlin “Tagesspiegel” reports that Wegner wants to run again in the third ballot. Then a relative majority is enough for the CDU politician to become the new mayor. The Berlin CDU politician Falko Lieke was surprised by the dimensions after the failed elections in the House of Representatives. “I expected that there could be a small setback,” said Lieke, who is to become State Secretary, on Thursday. “But that has a special quality that doesn’t have to be.” He could hardly imagine that there were dissenters from the ranks of the CDU.

The CDU has 52 deputies in the new House of Representatives, the SPD 34. Together, the coalition has 86 votes and the opposition from the Greens, Left and AfD has 73. However, Wegner did not manage to get an absolute majority in the first two ballots. It is not known how many MPs from the CDU and SPD Wegner refused to vote because the election was secret.







Criticism from the Berlin Greens

After the failed elections, the leader of the Greens parliamentary group, Werner Graf, spoke of a “disastrous start” for the intended black-red government. It shows the inner turmoil of the SPD parliamentary group, said Graf on Thursday. “It’s bad for Berlin because there won’t be a stable majority in the next three and a half years – no matter how the third ballot turns out.”

The plan was actually to swear in the senators in the afternoon and to take over the official business from the previous governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD). This should belong to Wegner’s government as Economics Senator. In the afternoon the session was again adjourned for deliberations. It should only be continued after 4 p.m.

Wegner and Giffey had pushed black and red

Wegner had promoted the formation of a black-red coalition in recent weeks. He would be the first governing mayor from the ranks of the CDU after Eberhard Diepgen, who held this office until June 2001. The new coalition of the CDU and SPD is intended to replace the alliance of SPD, Left and Greens that had governed Berlin since 2016.

The CDU emerged as the strongest party from the repeat elections in February, relegating the SPD and the Greens to their places. Giffey was then ready to give up her position for the coalition with Black-Red, which she would have kept if Red-Green-Red had continued. The vote in February had become necessary because there had been numerous organizational breakdowns in the regular parliamentary elections in autumn 2021.