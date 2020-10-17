Berlin wants to continue to offer the emergency shelters rented in the spring for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence because of the corona pandemic. The 155 beds should be able to continue to be used “as needed”, said the management of the Senate Health Administration in response to a daily mirror request.

The prerequisite is that the landlords also want to extend the corresponding contracts and the funds provided for in the supplementary budget are approved, reports the Tagesspiegel in its Saturday edition. So far, one of the contracts runs until spring 2021, the other is extended by one month each time if it is not terminated two weeks before it expires. According to the State Secretary for Health Barbara König (SPD), the promised seventh Berlin women’s shelter with 55 beds is to be opened next spring. An eighth house is being planned.

