The memorial in Berlin for the gay victims of Nazism has been vandalised. According to reports from the police, a burning object was thrown at the monument, inaugurated in 2008 in the Tiergarten park, over the weekend, without however managing to set it on fire. In addition, offensive writings towards gays were attacked.

Also over the weekend another monument dedicated to Holocaust victims was vandalised, a former telephone box near Berlin’s Grunewald station which now contains books as part of the memorial to remember the Jews who were sent to concentration camps from this station. In an arson attack, many of the books contained in the cabin were destroyed last Saturday night.