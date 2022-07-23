Home page World

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Forensic technicians and police officers are on a property near Heerstrasse. The police found two dead men in a house on Saturday. © Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Two dead men were found in a house in the Spandau district of Berlin. Homicide investigating. The police in Berlin had to move out to another crime scene on Saturday.

Two men were found dead in a house on Heerstrasse in the Spandau district of Berlin. This was reported by the German Press Agency. The police moved to a second crime scene in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Saturday.

Murder in Wilhelmstadt: Exact background is still unclear

In a house in Wilhelmstadt in the Spandau district, according to initial police findings, a 79-year-old man first killed a 38-year-old and then died himself – probably due to a fire he had set. The police found the two dead in the house near Heerstraße in the western district of Wilhelmstadt around noon after residents had alerted them. There was also a fire in the house, the fire brigade extinguished the flames. According to initial investigations, according to the police, it can be assumed that the 38-year-old who was found dead was the victim of violence. The older man is considered a suspect.

According to the police, the police also Focus brought a woman to safety. However, it was initially unclear whether she had anything to do with the incident or witnessed the crime. Further details were not given, so that questions about the exact type of violence or the relationship between the two men initially remained unanswered. Local residents are said to have heard at least one shot and alerted the police. However, this information was not initially confirmed. Because of “suspicion of a homicide”, the 8th homicide commission has started the investigation, shared Focus citing a police spokesman.

Two crime scenes in one day: Another homicide in Berlin-Friedrichshain

In addition to the alleged homicide in Wilhelmstadt, another crime in Berlin became known on Saturday. Police officers found the body of a man in Berlin-Friedrichshain early on Saturday morning. The alleged perpetrator had previously turned himself in and reported to police section 26 that he had killed a man in an apartment building two weeks ago. In this case, too, a homicide commission took up investigations, but the exact background to the crime is still open.