On the day a 14-year-old boy in Belgrade shot and killed nine people (including 8 schoolmates), two 7- and 8-year-old girls in Berlin were stabbed in an institution in Neukölln: one of the two is said to be in serious condition, the Another suffered “serious injuries,” reports Bild.

Both were airlifted to hospital after the assailant, a man with mental health problems, attacked them. There would be no connection between him and the victims. The attack took place around 3 pm in the courtyard of the Evangelical school in Neukölln. The crime weapon would have already been found, a large police operation is still underway.

(news being updated)