In a serious car accident in Berlin-Treptow, an Audi tore in two parts – two people died. The police want evidence of an illegal car race and a clan background of the inmates. The driver does not have to be in custody.

Serious traffic accident at Treptower Park in Berlin: “As a result of the dynamics of the accident”, the car was torn in two, according to a spokesman for the Berlin fire department. Any help came too late for two people.

B.Two people died in a serious car accident in Berlin-Treptow, one of them at the scene of the accident, the other inmates were taken to the hospital, where one of them died from his injuries. The car was torn apart in the accident, caught fire and burned out completely. The police work continued into Wednesday.

The accident site was initially closed, said a police spokeswoman. The driver of the car had lost control of the vehicle on Tuesday evening for an initially unexplained cause.

The car with the four occupants, aged between 19 and 21, skidded near Treptower Park, first knocked down two trees on the roadside and finally hit a construction container. The impact of the accident was so great that the car was torn apart and went up in flames.

One of the inmates died at the scene of the accident, another in the hospital. A third inmate with severe burn injuries is still in mortal danger. The driver suffered only minor injuries.

He doesn’t have to be in custody. The judge at the standby court had rejected the application for an arrest warrant because of doubts about the urgent suspicion and lack of grounds for detention, the public prosecutor said on Wednesday. “We are checking whether we can file a complaint against it,” it said. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of negligent homicide and illegal car racing.

Although a spokeswoman did not provide details about the inmates’ identity in the morning, it did according to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, which refers to police circles, the inmates should have a “clan reference” and come from Neukölln. The crashed vehicle was a rental car from a Neukölln car rental company.

According to the medium, the officials suspect an illegal car race in the Tempo 30 zone as the cause of the accident. However, the investigators have not yet received any evidence of another vehicle. The “speeding paragraph” (§ 315 StGB) also applies to so-called single races. The fire brigade was on site with more than 80 emergency services during the night. A pedestrian who had seen the accident suffered a shock.

Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that three people were killed in the accident. The police and the public prosecutor’s office corrected her information and apologized.