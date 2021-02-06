On Tuesday evening, a car crashed into a construction container with such force that it ripped apart and went up in flames. One inmate dies at the scene of the accident, another shortly afterwards in the hospital. Now a third man died.

NAfter a horror crash with a fully occupied car in Berlin-Treptow, a third occupant died. The 19-year-old died on Saturday in the hospital from his severe burn injuries, the police said. “Bild” and “BZ” had previously reported. The car with four occupants between the ages of 19 and 21 crashed into a construction container late on Tuesday evening with such force that it tore up and went up in flames. A young man died at the scene of the accident, a second a few hours later in a clinic.

The alleged driver was not injured as badly. He is being investigated for negligent homicide and illegal motor vehicle racing with a fatal outcome. The car is said to have been traveling far too fast.

The 21-year-old was initially arrested in the hospital. The judge at the standby court had rejected an arrest warrant against the alleged perpetrator of the accident because of doubts about the urgent suspicion and lack of grounds for detention, the public prosecutor said on Twitter. “We are checking whether we can file a complaint against it,” it said.

Car races are not uncommon in the capital. According to the Berlin criminal investigator Andreas Winkelmann, 1500 criminal proceedings – including those against unknown persons – were initiated from October 2017 to October 2020. 300 speeders have been legally convicted.

According to the investigator’s experience, it is mostly young men between the ages of 20 and 35 who rent highly motorized cars and would not think of being caught in a “sting” or endangering others. Many races, mostly on short routes, would be held at night or on the weekend.

In October 2017, illegal car races were upgraded from an administrative offense to a criminal offense. Since then, participation in such races can be punished with up to two years in prison. Before that, there were only fines. The new Section 315d in the Criminal Code also provides for up to ten years in prison if another person is killed by a “prohibited motor vehicle race”.