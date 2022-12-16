Berlin, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium exploded: it contained one million liters of water and 1,500 fish

The largest cylindrical aquarium in the world has exploded, shattering into a thousand pieces. The Acquadom was 16 meters high, was filled with one million liters of water and 1,500 tropical fish lived inside. By paying 19 euros it was also possible to take an elevator that went up inside the aquarium. Luckily, nobody was there when the aquarium collapsed, but two were injured. It happened around 6 this morning, December 16, 2022. Guests of the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin, which housed the maxi aquarium, were shocked.

The pressure of the explosion that destroyed the Acquadom broke the doors and windows of the Berlin hotel. The huge amount of water and fish poured everywhere, reaching the third floor and the streets around the Radisson Blu, famous in Berlin for its two aquariums.

The maxi cylinder exploded this morning reached the sixth floor of the hotel and had been renovated just two years ago. According to firefighters, it suffered structural failure. A spokesman explained that “if the aquarium is faulty it explodes immediately”.