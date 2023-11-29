After five successful seasons, the Spanish series Netflix ‘La casa de papel’, known as ‘Money Heist’ in English, was encouraged for the first time to expand its universe with the prequel called: ‘Berlin’one of the protagonists of seasons 1 and 2.

The series, dated premiere on December 29, 2023, has released its first official trailer, which has unleashed a series of surprises. One of the most notable is the return of two key characters in the plot, who will reveal the reason behind their hatred in recent seasons. Do you want to discover all the details shown by the trailer that could have gone unnoticed? In this note, we tell you everything

YOU CAN SEE: La casa de papel 5: Álvaro Morte explains why the series will not have more seasons

Which famous characters will return in ‘Berlin’, a prequel to Netflix’s ‘La casa de papel’?

The official trailer, released a month before its release date, shows us ‘Berlin’ (played again by the Spanish Pedro Alonso), one of the most beloved and important characters of the series ‘Casa de Papel’, who died in the final episodes of the second season.

Being a prequel, the events of this new series of Netflix They take place before the first season. In addition, it will bring us the long-awaited return of the detective Raquel Murillo —also known as ‘Lisboa’ and who falls in love with the professor, leader of the gang of assailants— and the inspector Alicia Sierra.

Here we will surely get answers about the past of these two characters, since in season 4 we saw that they were good friends, but for a still unknown reason they ended up hating each other. We knew that ‘Lisboa’ knew Alicia’s husband, although his identity was never revealed; That is another of the pending mysteries in the famous series.

Actresses Iziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will once again play Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra in ‘Berlín’. Photo: Gol Digital.

Official trailer for ‘Berlin’

YOU CAN SEE: Money Heist 5 part 2: what happened in the end and how did the characters end up?

Who are the supporting actors in ‘Berlin’, the new Netflix series?

Pedro Alonso is Berlin

Michelle Jenner as Keyla

Begoña Vargas is Cameron

Tristán Ulloa is Damián

Julio Peña is Roy

Joel Sánchez is Bruce.

‘Berlín’, the prequel to ‘Casa de papel’ and the new members of the band. Photo: Netflix.

What will ‘Berlín’, the prequel to ‘Casa de Papel’, be about?

Sensacine’s synopsis tells us the following about ‘Berlin’: “Explore the origins of this character. This suspense and action drama begins long ago, back in its glory years, when Berlin decides to assemble a gang of experienced white-collar thieves.

The group will meet in Paris. There they will plan one of their most ambitious robberies in history: they intend to rob the most important auction house in all of Paris. That’s when they will immerse themselves in an adventure full of danger, luxury, and even romance and sensuality. Their objective: to carry out a robbery that they have calculated in the smallest detail, but a good plan should always include a small dose of fun.”

How many episodes will ‘Berlin’ have?

The series ‘Berlin’ will have a total of 8 episodes. It is likely that only the first 4 will be released on December 29 and the rest will be left for a later date. This marketing strategy of the streaming platform seeks to increase the interest of viewers.

#Berlin #prequel #Casa #Papel #Netflix #releases #trailer #return #characters