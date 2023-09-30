Fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances, special vehicles and support cars, in total the 263 vehicles that make up the powerful fleet of the Berlin Fire Brigade, will soon be equipped with the innovative Rescue Connect telematic device created specifically by the German giant ZF.

Real-time management and monitoring of interventions

What is it about? Based on ZF’s own Internet of Things Cloud, the system guarantees complete connectivity between vehicles, ground bases, mobile devices and other authorized users, so as to be independent of telephone networks and radio links. By transmitting telemetry and position data, Rescue Connect allows real-time management and monitoring of interventions and the return of vehicles, adding valuable information – more detailed than common novation systems – on itineraries, traffic status and local weather and road conditions.

ZF Obd. Unit

The completion of the installation requires the assembly of the ZF Obd unit for 260 emergency and medical vehicles, while for another three fire engines it was decided to carry out further tests with the more powerful VCU Pro system, a new generation telematics hardware which features of four CAN interfaces and a double processor capable of supporting Wlan and Bluetooth 4.2 as well as all popular satellite navigation systems. “For the digitalization of the Berlin fire brigade – says Maximilian Krause, Berliner-Feuerwehr fleet management project manager – the transition of our previously ‘analogue’ emergency vehicles to a networked 4.0 fleet represents another milestone for the continuous improvement of the safety of the city of Berlin”.