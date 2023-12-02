‘Berlin’, the end of ‘The Crown’ and other series recommended for December 2023

The platforms and chains reach the last month of the year broke. The strikes that have kept Hollywood at half throttle (or completely stopped) for half the year are taking their toll on the shortage of new content. As an example of them, in the selection that we present today there are only European titles. The premiere of the prequel to The Money Heist focused on the past of one of the most powerful characters of the original band of thieves. Also, the end of the fictional story of Elizabeth II with the last episodes of The Crown. A harsh look at the rise of the far right and a Norwegian political satire are other featured stories of the month.

Furthermore, the thriller dramatic The couple next door (day 4 on Movistar Plus+) places the protagonist of Outlander, Sam Heughan, in a couples crossing between neighbors of a luxurious residential neighborhood. Kim Kardashian is the main attraction of the 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate (day 6 on Disney+), which has motherhood as its central theme. The eighties comedy Night Court (13th on WarnerTV) returns with a young woman in front of the craziest courthouse in Manhattan. And one of the great audience successes of Amazon Prime Video, reacherreturns (the 15th) with a second season that will confront the protagonist with new mysteries and betrayals.

The Spanish Everyone lies (day 14 on Movistar Plus+) further entangles the atmosphere in its apparently perfect community with the appearance of a corpse. The Simpson (20th on Disney+) enter their 35th season and the stories of a 12-year-old demigod become flesh and blood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians (20th on Disney+), a proposal that aims to attract the whole family to the screen.

Of this month’s premieres and returns (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

The Walk-In

Stephen Graham, as Matthew Collins, in the first episode of ‘The Walk-In’.

The series that premiered on the British channel ITV in 2022 addresses one of the most relevant social and political phenomena in recent years, the rise of the extreme right. An always remarkable Stephen Graham plays the repentant neo-Nazi Matthew Collins, who infiltrated one of the most dangerous far-right groups in the United Kingdom. Several real events fuel this harsh drama, such as the attack against a dentist shouting “white powerr” (white power) with a machete and a hammer in 2015 or the murder of MP Jo Cox in 2016 at the hands of a man linked to the neo-Nazi group National Alliance.

When and where to see it? It premieres on Tuesday the 5th on Filmin.

The Farads

Pedro Casablanc, in an image from ‘Los Farad’.

It’s the eighties. A young aerobics teacher begins a relationship with Sara Farad after defending her from an attacker. Thus, Oskar will be introduced to the Farad family, who is dedicated to arms trafficking and who makes his dream of opening his own gym come true. To do this, Oskar moves to Marbella and becomes another member of the Farads, through whom he will get to know the jet set