Berlin, the colossal AquaDom exploded with 1500 tropical fish. The accident caused two injuries. The story

L’largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world, the AquaDom which is in the complex DomAquarée, in a hotel in Berlin, at dawn this morning (December 16) suddenly exploded. There were two injured, who were hit by shrapnel from the huge structure, 25 meters high and with a diameter of 11.5, inside which there were about 1 million liters of water.

Luckily the accident didn’t happen during opening hours, otherwise it would have been a tragedy, the AquaDom had an elevator that allowed tourists to admire the fish inside, and several divers dived inside it every day to clean the surface. The aquarium housed over 1,500 specimens, about a hundred tropical species that were found missing in the hotel lobby and on the street.

Ein Groß-Aquarium in Berlin-Mitte ist beschädigt. Es strömt Wasser bis auf die Straße, teilte die Polizei am frühen Freitagmorgen mit. #Berlin #Polizei #Feuerwehr https://t.co/aaTpzNsBnU — rbb|24 (@rbb24) December 16, 2022

What is AquaDom Berlin

L’AquaDom opened in 2004 and cost almost 13 million Euros. From the Image it was explained that it had been reopened to the public last summer, after a restructuring and modernization period which lasted 2.5 years and cost 2.6 million Euros. As stated on the DomAquarée website, among the interventions carried out there was the replacement of the ‘waterproof gasket of the plinth (the base NDR) and the assembly of an additional gasket’.

Not only have they been carried out interventions on the ‘stained glass’ in acrylic or polymethyl methacrylate, a thermoplastic polymer widely used in aquariums. The firefighters who intervened on the site of the disaster said that if the aquarium is faulty it ‘explodes suddenly’, due to the pressure exerted by the huge amount of water. At the moment it is not known what the exact cause of the destruction of the AquaDom is, it was even thought of the attack, but the dynamics suggests a structural collapse due to the pressure exerted by the million liters of water, by the mass of 1,500 fish and by the internal “decor”.

