The Cdu has a clear advantage in the Berlin administrations: according to the exit polls published by the ZDF, the party obtained 28% of the votes with the candidate Kai Wagner, while the SPD of Franziska Giffey, the outgoing mayor, obtained 18% on par with Bettina Jarasch’s greens. According to the exit polls, the left of the Linke would have 13%, the ultra-right of the Afd 9% and the liberals of the Fdp 5%.

After a year and a half, Berliners were forced to go back to the polls to repeat a vote rendered void by setbacks. On September 25, 2021, Berlin had in fact turned into a chaos of ballots not stamped or addressed to the wrong people and thousands of votes collected after the polls closed.

New elections today. And the results, if confirmed, would make possible both a coalition led by the CDU with the SPD as a minority partner, and the continuity of the current tripartite alliance between the SPD, the Greens and the Left. An alliance between the Cdu and the Greens, however very distant ideologically, would also be possible.

“Tonight’s result is phenomenal for the CDU,” said Kai Wagner, Christian Democrat candidate. “We entered the electoral campaign with the clear message that we want Berlin to work”, he added, underlining that “the Berliners have chosen change”.

The vote will also affect Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Social Democrat in chief. And on the liberals of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who remain outside the regional parliament and are already at the umpteenth regional electoral blow after the political vote in September 2021. The German liberals could in fact end up outside the Berlin Land parliament, according to projections of the 19.24 published by the Zdf, which gives them at 4.8%, (and therefore below the threshold of 5, necessary to enter). According to these data, the overtaking of the Greens is confirmed but tapering off, second with 18.3% compared to 18.2% for the SPD. The triumph of the Cdu with 28.1% has been confirmed. The left of the Linke is given at 12.5%, while Afd is at 9.3%.

Wagner also stressed that the city-land needs a stable governing coalition.

«It’s not first place and we don’t know yet if it will be second. We must clearly say that the Berliners were not satisfied. But we only had one year to demonstrate what we could do,” said outgoing Social Democratic mayor of Berlin, Franziska Hiffey, commenting on the exit polls. «The CDU is clearly the stronger party and we must now see what this means for us. Our goal is and remains to be the strongest party in this state,” she added. However, Giffey also underlined that it is “necessary to build a stable government coalition”, thus demonstrating that she has not yet given up on the government of the city-state.