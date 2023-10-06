After the halt due to the NGO issue, negotiations between Rome and Berlin are back in motion, but the sky above the Brandenburg Gate is far from clear. The German government supports the Memorandum between the EU and Tunisia on migrants, while continuing to not recognize the Maghreb country, at a bilateral level, as a safe state of origin. It seems like a contradiction, but there it is. In other words, Tunisian migrants who “land” in Germany and have their asylum application rejected will continue to not be able to be sent back to Tunisia because their country is not recognized as safe, but this does not prevent a European agreement with the government of Tunis for the management of migrants is more than desirable, provided that respect for human rights is guaranteed.

This is the official position of the Berlin government. To the question, posed today at a press conference, whether the German government intends to consequently change and review the status of Tunisia, as recently happened for Moldova and Georgia, now included in the list of safe countries, the answer was that the issue is “not up for discussion”.

The EU-Tunisia agreement for Berlin should be shaped on the model of the EU-Turkey agreement, negotiated by former chancellor Angela Merkel with Recep Tayyp Erdogan in 2016. Even in that case, the migrants who landed on the Greek coasts, it was intended, should have been sent back in Turkey, and then in a second phase to be able to have access to asylum requests through reception quotas. But the mechanism was very short-lived.

In the German coalition government, however, there is tension between those who would like to extend the list of safe countries, like the liberals, and those who oppose the change. The Greens, for example, question the very definition of “safe country”, a classification that is too crude, which ends up limiting individual rights to access the right to asylum.

In the Maghreb country, for example, discrimination against homosexuals and ethnic minorities is severe. If those countries were recognized as safe, those wishing to apply for asylum in Europe would see their chances of having their request accepted reduced.