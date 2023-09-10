Home page politics

Tempelhof Airport was built shortly before the horrors of the Nazi regime and today offers refugees a temporary home.

The airport is a mirror of German history, writes author Stefanie Glinski.

The Nazi regime, the Cold War and now the crises in the world have left their mark on the area.

This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on September 2, 2023 foreign policy.

Berlin – There are few places that tell the story of Berlin – and modern Germany – better than Tempelhof Airport.

Tempelhof Airport, which was built shortly before the horrors of the Nazi regime and later occupied by both the Russians and the Americans, is now quiet – at least as far as its original purpose is concerned. When the sun sets over the abandoned runways, only the children’s kites fly here. Two years after the last plane landed in 2008, the airport grounds were opened to the public and have since hosted techno raves, queer festivals, community gardens and, above all, refugees – just as they did in the 1950s, as Germans from the Soviet-occupied East fled.

Tempelhof as a mirror of German history: Today refugees live in containers

Decades later, in 2015, when then-Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders to war refugees, primarily from Syria, and told the country: “We can do it,” Tempelhof quickly became Germany’s largest refugee camp, with a total planned capacity of almost 1,000 7,000 people transformed. Some people lived in the hangars for two years in elevated rooms with thin walls, no roof and curtains instead of doors.

“Tempelhof was reopened last year,” explains Sascha Langenbach, spokesman for the State Office for Refugee Affairs in Berlin. “We are currently hosting 850 asylum seekers in the hangars, many of them from Afghanistan and Turkey,” he said. At least another 1,000 people are housed in containers outside, many of them Ukrainian refugees who already have a residence permit. The accommodation, including in the hangars, has now improved: the new containers at least have roofs and doors.

Tempelhof, one of the largest inner-city open spaces in the world

Tempelhof Airport, located south of the center of Berlin, is one of the largest urban open spaces in the world: with an area of ​​877 hectares, it is larger than New York’s Central Park. While the first runways opened 100 years ago, Adolf Hitler began construction of the main terminal with its seven hangars in 1936. The statue of an eagle sitting on a globe with its wings spread once stood atop the building.

The Nazis wanted Tempelhof to be the largest airport in Europe, and before the Pentagon was built, the imposing terminal in the style of Nazi architecture was actually the largest building in the world. But the construction work was never fully completed. Instead, the war began. One of the first concentration camps was located on the nearby site; At the start of the war it became a forced labor facility to support the German Air Force. The terminal was bombed twice during the war, but damage was minimal.

Eagle head in front of Tempelhof Airport: The Nazis erected a monumental sculpture in 1940 – only its head returned in 1985. © IMAGO/xelectriceggphotox

After the war, the Soviets occupied Tempelhof, albeit briefly. When Berlin was divided into four occupation zones, the airport went to the Americans but was essentially surrounded by Soviet territory. The Americans removed reminders of the Nazi regime, built a basketball court and a movie theater in the hangars to entertain their troops, and later, between 1948 and 1949, operated the Berlin Airlift. They provided food for a total of 322 days to two million West Berliners who were cut off from supplies by a Russian land blockade.

Tempelhof in the Cold War: Germany in ruins – the airport destination for Soviet pilots

Germany regained control of commercial air travel in 1951, but the war had left the country – and Berlin – divided and defeated, its image scarred by Nazi atrocities, its economy in ruins. A constant stream of refugees sought to escape Soviet rule in the east, and many passed through the airport. At least 13 planes from the Soviet Union landed in Tempelhof without permission, and the pilots and passengers sought asylum in West Berlin.

In 1993, the Americans left Tempelhof and gave it back to the German government. At this point, however, new airports on the outskirts of Berlin had already begun to replace Tempelhof’s services. Years after the airport was finally closed to air traffic, a referendum was held on whether the site – a prime piece of real estate near the city center – should be redeveloped to help Berlin deal with its growing housing shortage. The majority of Berliners voted against it, which is why Tempelhof remains essentially as it was when flight operations were stopped.

But the airport, like Germany, has come a long way. “Today Tempelhof is one of the most liberal places in the city,” says Johanna Scheurer, 31, who lives nearby and cycled to the runway after work to meet a few friends for an after-work beer. “We come here regularly. It’s such a great open space. You can breathe deeply and forget about the busy city.” Other visitors ride by on bikes or roller skates, families gather for a barbecue or play mini-golf, and sheep graze near the runway. Tempelhof has also been seen on the screen: in James Cagney’s One, two, three and later as a backdrop for the Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. During the corona pandemic it was converted into a vaccination center.

The war in Ukraine is particularly noticeable in Tempelhof

Today it houses people again. There are currently around 32,000 asylum seekers and refugees living in Berlin. Given the lack of accommodation, the government decided in December 2022 to reopen some of the Tempelhof hangars. Tegel, another former airport on the outskirts of the city, has also been converted into accommodation for refugees.

From the opposite side of the two-kilometer-long runway, the Tempelhof hangars can barely be seen in the distance. Many of the people who live in them today fled recent attacks in the Ukraine war. The containers that line the hangars are cramped: four people live in about 130 square meters. The rooms have bunk beds, lockers, a table and a fluorescent tube. The bathrooms are public.

“It is smaller than the standard size of 161 square meters for two people,” explains Peter Hermmans, head of communications at the International Federation in Berlin, one of the organizations that manages the Tempelhof accommodation.

“It’s difficult to live in the airport”

Among the people living in the hangars and in containers outside the building – mostly Ukrainians, Afghans, Iranians and Turks – are 80 children. However, most of them are single men.

View of Tempelhof Airport in spring 2018: Refugees still live there in containers today. © stefan zeitz/Imago

Abdul Khaluq, 24, fled Afghanistan shortly before the Taliban took over the country for the second time. He was a soldier in the Afghan army, fighting primarily against the Taliban, and about three years ago he wanted out. Life in his homeland had become too dangerous and too many of his friends had been killed, so he cobbled together his savings and paid a smuggler to take him to neighboring Iran. From Bulgaria he eventually made it to Germany on foot after paying another smuggler to take him there from Turkey.

“It’s difficult to live in the airport,” he says, sitting at the small table in his container. He speaks neither German nor English, and until his asylum procedure is approved, he has little opportunity to attend a government-funded language course. “There is no privacy and little space here, but it is still better than being in Afghanistan now. It’s safe here,” he said in Dari, the Afghan dialect of Persian.

Tempelhof: “It’s a strange place”

“Tempelhof is now for everyone,” says Fatih Cilek, a 34-year-old Kurd, sitting on a bench near the old runway and looking toward the hangars where Khaluq lives.

Three years ago, Cilek fled Turkey and came to Germany as an asylum seeker. His case has now been processed, he explains in perfect German, but admits that he misses his family and the Mediterranean.

“When I’m sad, I go over and sit here,” he said. “It’s a strange place. People come here to picnic and party and find a temporary home. Tempelhof is the only place that offers all of this. This open space feels like an ocean,” he says, then pauses. “You can find the history of the world in an ocean.”

About the author Stefanie Glinski is a journalist who reports on conflicts and crises with a focus on Afghanistan and the Middle East in general. Twitter (X): @stephglinski

