Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Press Split

Creative cultural form or simply German cultural heritage: If techno is it, then it is also these 22 things that Berlin is famous for.

In fact, a total of 6 intangible German things have made it onto the UNESCO cultural heritage list. In addition to mountaineering in Saxony and a three- to four-part a cappella singing from the Finsterwald, there has also been a Berlin tradition. N/a? All ravers in the world have to hold back a little tear of joy now, because Berlin techno is the new chick of Germany's UNESCO cultural heritage.

Hardly any other city stands for a certain party lifestyle as much as our capital, even if it does Berlin clubs are simply hell for some, for others it is the paradise they have been looking for for so long. Raven without end – for days on end. No problem in Berlin clubs with the corresponding genre.

I'm proud of Berlin, but I think there's more to it. That's why I've listed all the great things from Berlin that also deserve the title:

1. The U8 and every single wagon with the most different nuances of pee smell.

2. Rail replacement services are legendary.

3. All hipsters within the S-Bahn ring who always wear a hat inside.

4. Mustaches appearing every now and then.

5. Germans who only speak English.

6. The Späti beer. Or also affectionately known as “away beer”.

7. Smoking bars so you can still smell like Berlin the next day.

8. Flea markets anytime and anywhere.

9. Halloumi Makali Sandwich. Mic drop.

10. Mustafa's vegetable kebab, because the snake still speaks for itself. Sorry, Poldi …

11. Berlin air. Uh, I mean… Berliners: inside air.

12. Free things that are easy to give away on the street

13. Food festivals at Gleisdreieck. Overpriced, but always with a suitable DJ set at the start.

14. The Brandenburg Gate. So not the gate, but the colorful variety of people there.

15. The patent & leather stores of course.

16. The KitKat is just the KitKat.

17. Mauerpark (including the smell of grass 24/7).

18. The international barbecues in the Volkspark Friedrichshain.

19. The Gesundbrunnen Center: Once there, everything is there.

20. The legendary house parties with 20 trillion pairs of second-hand shoes on the doorstep.

21. Drag karaoke bars with see-through booths for the ultimate embarrassment.

22. The Micro Bangs.

23. This one is really true: sunsets at Tempelhofer Feld <3

Are you a Berlin fan? Then here are 13 reasons why Berlin is in the top 3 best cities.

Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp and Telegram.