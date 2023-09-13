DThe federal government has suspended the voluntary admission of migrants from Italy. As justification, the Federal Ministry of the Interior referred to the newspaper “Die Welt” to the “high migration pressure to Germany” and the “ongoing suspension of Dublin transfers” by Italy and other EU countries. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying that the federal government informed Italy at the end of August that the recordings would be “postponed until further notice as part of the voluntary European solidarity mechanism.” There has been no official reaction from the Italian government yet.

As part of the voluntary European solidarity mechanism, Germany agreed in June 2022 to take in up to 3,500 people seeking protection from countries on the southern EU external border. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, more than 1,700 people seeking protection have been admitted so far.

The so-called Dublin transfers are provided for by current EU asylum law. Asylum seekers who travel on to another member state without permission should, as a rule, be returned to the country through which they entered the EU.

The situation on Lampedusa is getting worse

As the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) told the FAZ, Germany submitted 12,452 takeover requests to Italy in the first eight months of this year. That is more than a fifth of all such requests. Italy only agreed in ten cases. In 2022, the Federal Republic submitted 14,439 takeover requests to Italy, of which Italy approved 362. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed the other EU states shortly after taking office at the beginning of December that Italy would no longer take back migrants under the Dublin procedure for a “limited time.”

Meanwhile, the situation on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa continues to deteriorate. On Tuesday, 5,110 migrants landed there on a total of 110 boats. By midday on Wednesday, another 1,000 migrants had arrived. In total, around 6,800 migrants were temporarily on the island between Sicily and Tunisia. The prefecture in Agrigento in Sicily initially ordered 880 migrants to be brought to the mainland.