“Berlin”, the spin-off of “La casa de papel”, already has a release date on Netflix. The Spanish series will expand the universe of robbers that captivated fans in five seasons through the story of the character played by Peter Alonso. The creator Álex Pina will be in charge of weaving the past of Andrés Marquina de Fonollosa again, so this could be his most romantic and elegant robbery, according to the curious advance that points to a new coup in Paris, France. When it premieres?

When is “Berlin” released?

“Berlin” It will be released in December 2023. For now, it seems that Netflix still prefers to reserve the official date, but fans can already mark the arrival of this spin-off of “La casa de papel” in their diaries for the end of the year .

In the same way, the details about the plot have not yet been revealed, but the red N has revealed some things in the advance: “A new robbery in the city of love,” he describes on his social networks. Everything would indicate that this attack would take place in the city of Paris.

The new cast of "Berlin" that will accompany Pedro Alonso. Photo: Netflix

What is confirmed is the new cast that will accompany Pedro Alonso (Berlin), which will be made up of the following actors and characters: Keila (Michelle Jenner), cameron (Begona Vargas), Roy (Julio Pena Fernandez) and Bruce (Joel Sanchez).

Will the mystery of the Professor’s note be solved?

Something that many fans are asking for is the appearance of the Teacher in this spinoff. Being his brother, it is possible that the actor Alvaro Morte make an appearance under his role as Sergio Marquina.

The Professor’s note is a mystery still unsolved in the universe of “The paper house”. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

In addition, as the connoisseurs of “La casa de papel” will remember, in its last season it remained pending to know the mystery of the note that the leader of the band left his nephew Patrickwho is the son of Berlin.

Is it possible that in this new story we see the answer to this unknown? We will have to wait until December 2023 to find out.