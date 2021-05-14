The German government is optimistic about the summer. The third wave is under control, the main parameters are falling steadily, and the vaccination campaign is picking up pace. He doesn’t want to expressly encourage travel yet, but he doesn’t rule it out. Neither within Germany nor in Europe, which can be a shock to the Spanish economy.

‘The decrease in cumulative incidence and the increase in the rate of vaccination are a good combination. If we keep it until the end of June, this could be a good summer, ”said Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday.

The data is positive. The cumulative incidence in seven days has fallen in the country as a whole to below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for the first time since March 20. For its part, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units, which reached over 5,000 in April, stood at 4,182.

The vaccination campaign has taken a qualitative leap in recent days. According to the latest data from Health, 10.6 percent of the population (8.8 million people) have already received the full schedule, while 35.9 percent (29.8 million) have already been administered at least one dose. On three occasions in the last two weeks, Germany has exceeded one million vaccinated in one day. This past Wednesday he broke his record, with 1.35 million people.

July and August pending



Spahn called the evolution of the fight against the coronavirus “hopeful” and “encouraging”. He warned, however, that the situation in July and August will be decided “in the coming weeks”, so he asked for caution. He recalled that the German Government asks to avoid all trips that are not strictly necessary, although he considered that good figures could lead to the relaxation of this recommendation.

The Minister of Health said he understood the “need” and “desire” of many to start planning summer vacations, but urged not to take risks to avoid repeating what happened last year, when after a summer with a low incidence of cases they soared from September, giving rise to the second wave in the country. In case of traveling, he asked to choose destinations with low incidence – Germany updates its list of countries at risk for high incidence and dangerous variants weekly – and also with security protocols.

He thus referred to the tourist areas of the country, mainly Bavaria and the Baltic coast. But also in the south of the European continent. The community vaccination certificate that will come into force in June can give the decisive impulse to this option, since it would reduce the safety conditions – such as presenting negative tests or keeping quarantines – for those fully immunized.

The German tourism sector, led by some of the largest tour operators in the world, is pushing in this regard and is optimistic for the summer, convinced that Germans want to return to their favorite destinations in the EU, starting with Mallorca.

Spain is the first international destination for Germans, ahead of Italy, Turkey and Austria, according to the German Tourist Association (DTV). For Spain, Germany is the second source market for travelers, behind only the United Kingdom, something that could change due to Brexit and the pandemic. In Spain, 13 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and employment depend on tourism.