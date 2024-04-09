Vast anti-drug operation by the State Police coordinated by the District Attorney's Office of Bologna: arrests also in Germany and Albania

A vast anti-drug operation by the State Police coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office Bologna made it possible to defeat a gang of Albanian traffickers who trafficked cocaine between Germany and Italy, with 13 precautionary measures and a total of 22 suspects. During the investigations carried out in collaboration with the police forces and the Interpol office in Tirana, it was ascertained that the Albanian couriers, on behalf of the organization, distributed several kilos of cocaine to buyers throughout the national territory on a weekly basis. their compatriots.

The Albanian organization was also able to supply itself with significant quantities of marijuana. Numerous journeys of Albanian couriers from Germany to Italy were monitored. Some arrests, with the coordination of the Central Criminal Police Directorate and the Central Anti-Drug Services Directorate, were also made in Albania and Germany, with the collaboration of the respective police forces. Specifically, 13 restrictive measures were carried out and a total of 22 people were investigated. During the course of the investigations, a total of total seizure of 26.5 kg of cocaine, of 11 kg of marijuana and 5 people were arrested in flagrante delicto. At 10.30 a press conference will take place at the Bologna Police Headquarters in Piazza Galileo Galilei, during which further information will be made known.