A.Once again, the police have launched a strike against clan crime. With a large-scale raid and hundreds of police officers as well as special task forces (SEK), the investigators took action on Thursday in Berlin against criminal members of a well-known Arab clan and other suspects from the organized gang scene. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the background is, among other things, the violent turf wars between members of the clan and “Russian nationals of Chechen origin”, as the Berlin police announced on Thursday morning on Twitter. Both groups had violently attacked each other several times in November 2020.

It also dealt with organized arms and drug trafficking, bodily harm and investigations by the tax office into tax evasion and other crimes. Two suspects were reportedly arrested.

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), the Federal Police with the special task force GSG9, the Brandenburg police and the tax investigators were also involved in more than 20 searches under the leadership of the Berlin LKA and the public prosecutor’s office.

It was not until autumn and winter that four members of the extended family, who were also at the center of the raid, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the theft of jewels in the Dresden treasury of the Grünes Gewölbe. A fifth family suspect escaped and has not yet been caught.



Initially, the “Bild” newspaper reported on the raid. According to the report, the Neukölln kiosk, which is attributed to members of the clan and was attacked by Chechens in the fall, as well as a warehouse in Neuhardenberg, east of Berlin, are among the objects searched. Accordingly, the perpetrators are said to have brought drugs to warehouses in Brandenburg, relocated them in barrels and transported them to Berlin.

A leading investigator at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office (LKA) had recently said about the conflicts between rival groups that new gangs had been appearing for several years and trying to penetrate the criminal market. “Chechens in particular are increasingly developing from the role of criminal service providers to criminal actors.” The BKA, the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), had also warned of future bloody turf wars.

On November 7, 2020, a group of Chechens attacked a late night shop in Neukölln with batons and knives, which is said to be connected to the well-known clan. There were several injured. That same evening and the next day, men beat men from the Chechen-Russian scene at Gesundbrunnen train station in northern Berlin. Then photos and a video of an alleged peace talks between envoys from opposing gangs and a prominent boxer as a mediator surfaced on the Internet.

Clan and other organized crime has long been an issue in Berlin and other federal states. Two years ago the Berlin Senate and the criminal police presented a five-point plan against clan crime.

According to several media reports, the current search warrants are also related to the decryption of the short message service EncroChat, which was mainly used by criminals. The police in the Netherlands and France managed to siphon more than 20 million secret messages last year, as the European judicial authority Eurojust announced in July 2020.

60,000 participants used the elaborately encrypted chat service. The criminals felt very secure in their communication because it was said that the technology could not be cracked. The penetration into the technical infrastructure of the provider then sent “shock waves through organized criminal gangs across Europe”, the judiciary said at the time. There have been hundreds of arrests in various countries, drugs and cash in the millions have been seized. The German BKA is also said to have received millions of chat messages for evaluation.