Berlin is preparing for a New Year of serious riots, like those of the last edition, when police, firefighters and even ambulances heading to respond to emergencies were attacked with fireworks by groups of young troublemakers in neighborhoods with high levels of migrant population. like Neukölln. «Let's take action together. So you can celebrate New Year's Eve safely. And to help you if you need us,” two Berlin police officers and a firefighter explained together on camera yesterday in a video message published this Thursday on the X platform. “Please respect our work. Respect the space we need for our work. Do not attack us with firecrackers, rockets or blank weapons. You would be committing a crime and could be punished with several years in prison,” adds the appeal, which concludes with a warning: “do not ruin your future. Respect us. We are there to help you and your families. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

A message that denotes the alarm that prevails among the authorities of the German capital. The riots in Berlin a year ago caused nationwide outrage. Rescue forces – police, firefighters and paramedics – were even led into organized ambushes to be attacked en masse with fireworks and pyrotechnics, according to the president of the Local Police, Barbara Slowik.

This has meant that on New Year's Eve this year Berlin will have the largest police operation in decades, although other cities are also preparing for possible riots. Slowik pointed out at a press conference that there are already plainclothes agents observing the situation with orders to carry out preventive detentions.

3,000 agents



The city-state has mobilized almost 3,000 more officers to support those who are usually on duty on a normal day. A special team of prosecutors will also be on duty on the night of the 31st to act immediately.

The Berlin firefighters, also responsible for the ambulance service, say they are prepared. Vinzenz Kasch, its spokesman, pointed out in radio statements that, after last year's riots, awareness projects were started with young people in the most conflictive neighborhoods and that, in addition, coordination and collaboration with the Police has been intensified. “We assume that scenes like those of last year will be repeated, but we are prepared differently,” said Kasch.

Measures that the Firefighters Union considers, however, insufficient. Manuel Barth, vice president of the headquarters in Berlin, pointed out that it is not enough for a series of guidelines to be issued fourteen days before New Year's Eve to know how to behave in situations of this type. The operations should have been carried out to the point of automatism and, in addition, the sale of fireworks and blank weapons should have been limited and restricted, he demanded.