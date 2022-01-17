Berlin could soon boast the distinction of owning the largest pedestrian area of any city in the world. In fact, the project born in 2019 by the Volksentscheid Berlin Autofrei group, which proposes to free the area inside the 37-kilometer long circular railway line of the German capital, is moving towards approval. To be clear, it would be an area of about 88 square kilometers, largest in all of Manhattan: the petition launched in April 2020 obtained more than 50,000 signatures in a short time, and next February it will be submitted to the examination of the Berlin Senate which will decide its implementation.

Clearly, if the project were to finally go through, some will be foreseen exemptions for a certain type of vehicle: in fact, circulation will be granted to emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, taxis, commercial vehicles for deliveries and residents with reduced mobility who cannot but depend on transport by car. And that’s not all: the proposal also provides for the possibility for residents to use a car through a car sharing program up to twelve times a year to run longer errands. “It’s as much about our immediate environment as it is about the environment in general – the co-founder of the initiative Nina Noblé told the Guardian – It’s about how we all want to live and breathe together. We want people to be able to sleep with the windows open and for children to be able to play on the street again. And that grandparents can ride their bikes safely and have plenty of benches to sit on to rest and breathe. “