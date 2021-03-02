The 71st Berlinale premiered today, Tuesday, Tub, the last chapter in the long confrontation of Tina Turner with his life, from his condition of fireproof woman, but at the same time vulnerable, victim of the abuser Ike, her ex-husband.

Shot by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, the film, included in the Berlinale Special section and out of competition, responds to the classic scheme of any documentary about a star, although with a certain character of allegation against gender violence.

Tina was an explosive and idolized tigress, queen of soul, but at the same time a woman at the mercy of a violent husband. And 45 years after her divorce, her voice continues to break when she recalls that torturous marriage.

The 71st Berlinale today premiered “Tina”, the latest chapter in Tina Turner’s long confrontation with her life. PHOTO: EFE / PRESS BERLINALE

Ike turner (1931-2007) gave him his surname and it was his platform to fame. In return, turned his private life into a hell of violence.

The documentary reviews the singer’s long string of hits, multi-million dollar sales figures and the successive private coups. From the poverty-stricken childhood of the girl who was, then called Anna Maer Bullock, to the abandonment of their parents.

The origins of her musical career are linked to Ike, whom she met in 1958. From being one more girl in her group, she became its dominant figure and the leader’s companion.

Nothing is really new in the story of your life. His first confession about the mistreatment of Ike appeared in the ’80s in the form of an article published in the magazine People, it is remembered in the film. At the time, it was hard for him to decide to talk about it, Tina explains to the camera.

This first confrontation with his existence was followed by an autobiography (Me, tina), in 1986; then a movieTina, What’s Love Got to Do with It), in 1993. And also a musical (The Tina Turner Musical), in 2018.

October 23, 2018. The now resident in Switzerland attended the premiere of the musical “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”. PHOTO: DPA

The documentary now released, in this virtual edition of the German festival, has something of a legacy. Tina Turner has been living in retirement in Switzerland for years, along with her current husband, the German Erwin Bach, producer of the film. She appears relaxed, almost removed from the image of the indomitable woman she was, sitting in an armchair in an elegant villa in Zurich.

But his eyes keep moving when he talks about the dramas of the past. Not just the marriage to Ike. They are also part of his biography suicide attempts, the difficult path to reroute his existence after his separation, or the burden, and at the same time media claim, of the Turner surname that he decided to keep as part of his stage name.

Always according to the canons of the genre, the documentary alternates archival footage of his most legendary performances with previously unreleased footage and interviews. There are also the contributions of some colleagues and colleagues from the past, such as Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey, as well as the husband with whom she shares her life in maturity, next to a Swiss lake.

At the Grammys, in 2008. PHOTO: AFP

Among the 15 contenders for the Bear in the Berlinale competition section there is no US representative. The film industry is on the lookout, no one ventures into European face-to-face promotions nor are there formal invitations to try, from the German festival, given current uncertainties and travel restrictions.

It is not clear either what the face-to-face segment of the Berlinale will be like. The virtual part ends next Friday; the festival management has programmed what is called summer event, from June 9 to 20, where the 166 films of its different sections must be screened before the public, in addition to those included in the official competition. The winners of the Bears will be announced this Friday, but they will be awarded in June.

In the Special section there are several names of weight coming from the USA with films announced as international or European premiere. It will look like this to Michael Caine starring Best Sellers, a film directed by Lina Roessler, centered on a veteran author who continues to create with his old typewriter.

Tina Turner, center, with actors Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren on the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Broadway. PHOTO: AP

It has also been included in that section The Mauritanian, the film by Scotsman Kevin MacDonald that has already given Jodie Foster a Golden Globe for her role as a lawyer for a suspected Guantánamo terrorist. Michelle Pfeiffer, meanwhile, will be a widow on the brink of bankruptcy in French Exitby Azazel Jacobs. Pfeiffer aspired to a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

All of them are part of the virtual program. That they arrive to be presented in Berlin, at the June event, in some other type of format or that their presence is limited to the catalog -obviously, also digital- is something that is not predictable right now.

(From a cable from the EFE agency)

POS