Berlin law enforcement officers detained 700 people on New Year’s Eve, initiated “several hundred” cases, injured seven law enforcement officers, it follows from the spread on Friday, January 1, statements city ​​police.

It says that a total of 2,765 calls were received by the console between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am – last year there were 3,065 calls.

Compliance with quarantine rules was monitored by at least 2.9 thousand Berlin police officers, who were assisted by another 400 colleagues from the federal police and other German states.

It is noted that the New Year’s celebrations for the Berlin police were generally held in a much calmer atmosphere than in previous years. The city authorities previously identified 56 zones in all 12 administrative districts, where the launching of fireworks and firecrackers and gathering by companies were prohibited.

Some citizens were out of order.

In particular, in the Gesundbrunnen area, a group of about 20 people began throwing boulders at law enforcement officers and launching firecrackers at them. And in Neukölln, a group of about 80 people threw Molotov cocktails at police.

In Germany, against the backdrop of a worsening situation with COVID-19, the authorities have tightened measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus – all retail outlets there were closed for a little over three weeks, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and pet stores, banks and post offices, auto repair shops and gas stations, as well as newsstands. … Hairdressers, beauty and massage parlors, tattoo studios and other service establishments will stop working until January 10.

A number of prohibitions concern the private life of citizens – in private houses and apartments it will be allowed to meet “at most – representatives of two households, no more than five people”. This rule does not apply to children under the age of 14.

On New Year’s holidays, a widespread ban was introduced on meetings and drinking alcohol in public places. The country also introduced a ban on the use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve in busy squares and streets to avoid possible injury to citizens, reported Ministry of Internal Affairs Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany could return to normal life in the fall of 2021 if the vaccination of the population goes according to plan. Mass vaccination of the population with Pfizer and BioNTech started in the European Union on December 27. Germany is also developing its own vaccine against COVID-19.