EOne of the most hollow phrases that politicians utter these days and that we really can’t hear anymore is: Anti-Semitism has no place here. The opposite is true. How much space it takes up can be seen not only at pro-Palestinian rallies. It is celebrated on the streets in Berlin, as was seen in Neukölln, where members of the left-wing Islamist organization Samidoun distributed sweets after the massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7th.

Is the missing imprint crucial?

The number of anti-Semitic attacks has skyrocketed. We hear from politicians that the police are called upon to punish them. The constitutional state should show itself to be defensive.

In Berlin, however, the police sent a different signal. Officer removed posters in Friedrichshain last Thursday, showing Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. Artists from New York designed them to draw attention to the fate of the hostages and they are posted around the world.

The reason for the police action is that there is a “suspicion of unauthorized poster placement” and that it could be a violation of press law (no imprint) and damage to property. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating. We are excited about the result.



This poster with the inscription “My name is Caro. I was murdered.” draws attention to a young woman who was killed by the terrorist organization. The Young Forum of the German-Israeli Society put up the poster – in Bonn, not Berlin.

:



Image: KNA



Police Chief Barbara Slowik said she could “absolutely understand that the removal of the posters hurt feelings, especially of relatives and friends of the hostages, as well as people in the Israeli/Jewish community.” “The effect of the action” can be painful and terrible for relatives, and they regret that “with all my heart,” adds Berlin’s Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel,” but it is the “task of the police, for to ensure public safety and order and to protect social peace.” In this sense, “the Berlin police forces decided to remove the posters”. This “doesn’t change the fact that protecting Jewish and Israeli life is an absolute priority.”

According to this reading, pointing out the fate of the people abducted by Hamas disrupts “social peace”? Because terror sympathizers might feel disturbed? If the “protection of Jewish and Israeli life” begins like this in Berlin, it is not far off.