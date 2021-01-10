Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) informs the MPs about the reaction to the storm of the Capitol in Washington: The Berlin State Police are increasing their forces in the area around the Reichstag building.

A.As a reaction to the storm on the US Capitol in Washington, the Berlin police increased their presence to protect the Bundestag. Parliament President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) explained to the members of the Bundestag in a letter that “Bild am Sonntag” has received: “The Berlin state police have already had their forces strengthened in the vicinity of the Reichstag building.”

He himself had requested a report from the Foreign Office on the riots in the USA and would “clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions can be drawn from this to secure the Bundestag”.

A police spokesman had already announced on Thursday that the protective measures for important buildings in the capital would be “adjusted”. That applies to the Reichstag building and objects in the USA.

“Attack by a mob whipped up by an elected president”

Schäuble explicitly blamed the outgoing US President Donald Trump for the incident. The CDU politician criticized this as an “attack by a mob who was whipped up by an elected president on parliament and democracy”.

Angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Because of the riots, the congressional session was suspended to confirm Joe Biden as the election winner; the parliamentarians had to be brought to safety. Five people, including a police officer, died in connection with the rioting.

Biden’s Democrats and numerous international government officials have accused Trump of being jointly responsible for the excess of violence after he incited his supporters with his unsubstantiated election fraud allegations and called for a march on the Capitol at a performance in Washington.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder told “Welt am Sonntag” with a view to the events in Washington: “Bad thoughts turn into bad words and eventually bad deeds. That is why we not only have to improve the security measures for the democratic institutions in Germany, but also fundamentally look at the sect-like movement of “lateral thinkers” and other comparable groups. “

The protection of the constitution must play a central role in this. “Even if the AfD’s polls fall, there is a risk that a Corona mob or a type of Corona RAF could develop from their environment in Germany, which could become increasingly aggressive and even violent. In Berlin, supporters of the so-called lateral thinkers movement stormed the steps of the Reichstag building at a demonstration at the end of August.