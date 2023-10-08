Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/10/2023 – 19:15

A group with Palestinian flags on a street in the German capital distributed sweets to commemorate the massacre of hundreds of Israelis. Chancellor Scholz says he will not tolerate this type of behavior on the streets of Germany. Berlin police dispersed on Saturday night (08/10) a group of dozens of people who gathered in the Neukölln district to celebrate the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by terrorist group Hamas. Displaying Palestinian flags, members of the group chanted against Israel and distributed sweets to the participants, gathered in via Sonnenallee, which is in an area of ​​the German capital that has a significant Muslim community.

Initially, the police asked the group to stop chanting hate against Israel and glorifying violence. After the orders were not obeyed, more than a hundred police officers began to intervene, making arrests and dispersing the crowd. The situation escalated and there was a confrontation with the police. Earlier, journalists had already been harassed by participants in the sinister celebration.

A live stream of the celebration was published on the Instagram account of the Berlin-based pro-Palestinian Samidoun network, which organized the demonstration. After the police dispersed the pro-Hamas demonstration, the Samidoun network complained about the police action on its social media. “The demonstration was attacked by the police and several protesters were injured. This fanaticism in dealing with Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause is a clear sign that the resistance in Palestine is making the occupiers and their supporters nervous,” the group said.

Outrage over massacre celebration

The celebration of the massacre of Israelis in the German capital provoked outrage in German politics. Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, who this Sunday (08/10) classified the attacks by the Hamas group on Israel as “barbaric acts”, said that he will not accept “the heinous attacks against Israel being celebrated” on the streets of Germany.

“The suffering, destruction and death of so many people cannot be a reason for joy.”

In reaction to the episode in Berlin, deputy Dirk Wiese, from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the same party as Scholz, called for tough measures against Hamas supporters in Germany. The Palestinian group is classified as terrorist by Germany.

“Any solidarity here in Germany with terrorist organizations such as Hamas or Hezbollah must receive a tough and consistent response using all legal means at our disposal, in particular expulsion [da Alemanha] in accordance with Section 54, Paragraph 1, No. 2 of the Residence Law,” Wiese told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Neukölln’s deputy mayor, Martin Hikel, also condemned the celebration. “The fact that an organization like Samidoun in Neukölln distributes sweets while terror descends on Israel is a terrible glorification of a horrible war.” He also called for the network to be banned.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, also called on German authorities to take tough action against the Samidoun network. He claimed that Samidoun is “a Trojan horse” that is abusing German democracy. “What are these people? They are barbarians,” said Prosor.

Other politicians also expressed horror at the celebration.

“I was ashamed of our city”, said Berlin state deputy Dirk Stettner (CDU) that night “I was ashamed of our city”. “Anyone who celebrates these crimes on the streets of Berlin or on social media is becoming an accomplice,” said federal deputy Petra Pau (The Left).

According to the Department for the Protection of the Constitution in Berlin, Samidoun was founded in 2011 by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in turn a group founded in the 1960s that mixes Marxism-Leninism and Arab nationalism and which decades was among the most prominent Palestinian groups. The PFLP is classified as terrorist by Germany and other European Union countries.

Support for Israel in Germany

Despite the scenes seen in Neukölln, Berlin was also the scene of demonstrations in solidarity with Israel. On Saturday, the Brandenburg Gate, the city’s main symbol, was illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag. Dozens of people also gathered at the same location on Sunday, waving Israeli flags.

The government of Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, has repeatedly expressed its rejection of the attacks by the Hamas group and expressed solidarity with Israel. On Saturday, the day of the attack by Hamas – a group also classified as terrorist by Germany – Scholz had already condemned the massacres of Israeli civilians by terrorists.

This Sunday, in new statements, the Federal Chancellor stated that Israel has the right “to protect its citizens and persecute aggressors”. Scholz also stated that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that he assured him that Germany stands “firmly and unwaveringly on the side of Israel.” “Israel’s security is in Germany’s national interest. This is especially true in difficult times like this. And we will act accordingly.”

The indignation of the German government, which maintains close relations with Israel, should also have other consequences. The Minister for Cooperation and Development in the Scholz government, Svenja Schulze, also stated this Sunday that Germany intends to re-examine the financial aid worth hundreds of millions of euros that the country provides to the Palestinians every year.

The German government has also beefed up security around Jewish community buildings and the Israeli embassy in Berlin, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. She also said that German security authorities monitor “very closely possible Hamas sympathizers in the Islamic sphere” in the country.

jps (ots)