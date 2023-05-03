Home page politics

Coming to Berlin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © Andrew Kravchenko/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian President has not been to Berlin since his visit to then-Chancellor Merkel in the summer of 2021. Now the capital is once again preparing for his visit.

Berlin – The Berlin police are preparing for a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj to Berlin in mid-May. A spokeswoman for the Berlin police said on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency that he wanted to come to the capital the weekend after next at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Appropriate security measures are being prepared, but there is no specific information about the date so far in advance. The newspaper “BZ” had first reported on the planned visit.

The Chancellery initially did not confirm Zelensky’s visit to Berlin. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said about the reports on request that the Chancellor’s appointments were only announced on Friday of the previous week.

Selenskyj is to receive the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen on May 14th. The organizers had already announced that they were preparing for Zelenskyj’s personal participation, but that this was still open. The Charlemagne Prize of the City of Aachen has been awarded since 1950 to personalities who have rendered services to European unity.

It would be Zelenskyj’s first visit to Germany after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022. He was last in Germany in July 2021 to visit then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). dpa