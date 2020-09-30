In 2006, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Cured at the same time as the HIV, the disease had recurred a few years later.

American Timothy Ray Brown, also known as the “Berlin patient”, in 2008 became the first man to recover from infection with the AIDS virus. He died of cancer at the age of 54, the International AIDS Society (IAS) said on Wednesday (October 30th). “For the past six months, Timothy has been living with a recurrence of leukemia” which had notably affected his brain, but “had remained safe from the HIV virus”, she said in a statement.

Timothy Ray Brown’s companion had announced a few days earlier that the latter was in the terminal phase. “Timothy is not dying of HIV, let’s be clear”, had entrusted Tim Hoeffgen on Tuesday on the blog of activist and author Mark King.

In 1995, he was living in Berlin when he learned he had been infected with the virus. In 2006, he was diagnosed with leukemia. To cure him of leukemia, his doctor at the University of Berlin used a stem cell transplant from a donor who had a rare genetic mutation that gave him natural resistance to HIV, in the hope that the transplant cures both diseases. It took two transplants, heavy and dangerous operations, but the bet succeeded: in 2008, Timothy Ray Brown was cured of both diseases. The initial announcement had preserved his anonymity, designating him as “Berlin patient”.

In 2010, he had agreed to reveal his name publicly, and had since become a public figure, speaking in interviews and conferences. “I am living proof that there can be a cure for AIDS”, he told AFP in 2012. “It’s wonderful to be cured of HIV.”

Since then, only one other remission has been announced, in March 2019, thanks to the same method, in the “London patient”, who also revealed his identity later, Adam Castillejo, and is now considered cured.

Because of its heaviness and the risks (the recipient’s immune system must first be suppressed by chemotherapy, in order to “replace” by that of the donor), the stem cell transplant method is not considered a generalizable treatment route, a fortiori today where antiretroviral treatments allow people to live an almost normal life with HIV.