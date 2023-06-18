From Friday the 16th to Sunday the 18th, São Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park has hosted the largest global event that Netflix has organized in its history. Its name, Tudum, is inspired by the sound with which each episode or movie on the platform starts. This is a convention dedicated to fans that has allowed them to play immersive experiences, take photos in sets inspired by their favorite series, or even see their stars up close. What has been the fifth edition of Tudum has meant its return to the face-to-face format. Only its first edition, in January 2020, was in person, and also in São Paulo.

The key moment of this entire festival, to which EL PAÍS was invited by the platform, took place this Saturday afternoon in Brazilian time, the night of Spain, with a live broadcast of more than two and a half hours (above the two hours scheduled) that brought together more than 100 stars of Netflix series and movies on a large stage in Ibirapuera Park. More than 45 series and films from the platform went through this great presentation, which was enjoyed by the thousands of people who gathered in the main park of the Brazilian city (and who queued for hours to be in the top positions and see closer to the stars), but also from anywhere in the world thanks to the live streaming on YouTube. According to Netflix, last year’s broadcast had more than 41 million views.

An image of the public attending the Netflix Tudum event this Saturday in Sao Paulo. Natalia Marcos

Many were the announcements that were made, almost all with advances, videos with messages from the protagonists to the fans or images behind the scenes of series and movies. Tudum is like a great commercial in which Netflix shows its power in content and its ability to create television events of a global dimension. There were so many cries of emotion with Brazilian series like with the Spanish Berlin or the Korean titles that were mentioned. The meeting served both as a farewell tribute to the actors of I never or Henry Cavill, who leaves The Witcher in its imminent third season, as if to welcome to the Netflix universe the casts of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender either The three body problem.

Among the tangle of information, and among the shouts and applause of the fans present at the venue, there was some news, although few and above all related to the release dates of highly anticipated titles and first series previews. These were the six most notable announcements of Tudum 2023:

The Squid Game: The Challenge. The success of what is still the most watched Netflix series in history encouraged the platform not only to renew it for a second season, but also to launch a proposal for the most daring: a contest with survival games inspired by the lethal evidence of Korean fiction. The program has been recorded in the United Kingdom with participants from all over the world, and months ago it was already in the news due to the complaints of some contestants of the extreme conditions in which it was being recorded. In November, the result can be checked, as announced this Saturday, and Netflix has just released a first preview, although it reveals hardly anything about the content of the program.

Elite. The Spanish series is one of the most successful on the platform. Two of the protagonists of the most recent seasons were present at the event in São Paulo, the Argentine Valentina Zenere and the Brazilian André Lamoglia. His presence brought the announcement that the seventh season of this youth drama, whose cast includes the Brazilian singer Anitta and Omar Ayuso returns, will premiere on October 20. The news came accompanied by a video with the protagonists but without images of the new chapters.

berlin. It was already known that we will have to wait until December to see the prequel to The Money Heist, but this Saturday Netflix has provided a first and powerful advance that shows the tone that it will have, with a good load of action and mastery of humor in the face of violence, according to those responsible for defending this Friday in a presentation of the series in Madrid. Some of the new characters are also shown, which will be played by Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas and Julio Peña, among others, and which will be key for viewers to get trapped again in the universe created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The plot travels to the past of the character played by Pedro Alonso to tell of his plans to steal a collection of jewels worth 44 million euros, making them disappear before the eyes of his watchmen.

The three body problem. The creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss, and screenwriter Alexander Woo are responsible for the adaptation of the homonymous novel (and part of a trilogy) by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. Its plot tells how the signals sent into space by a secret military project reach some aliens whose society is on the verge of destruction and who will decide to travel to Earth. To do this, they create a kind of video game with which to communicate with humans. On the São Paulo stage were the actors Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp and John Bradley, the most applauded by the public for having played Sam in Game of Thrones. The interpreters showed a first trailer for the series and announced that it will premiere in January 2024.

one piece. The adaptation in the form of a live image series of the best-selling manga in history is destined to become the next great success of the platform. Its protagonists, the Mexican Iñaki Godoy, the Japanese Mackenyu, the Spanish-British born in the Canary Islands Taz Skylar and the Americans Jacob Romero Gibson and Emily Rudd took a mass bath in their first great contact with the fan phenomenon as incarnations of pirates of the straw hat. The first official trailer shows the great visual commitment of the platform in a truffled series of special effects and the adventure tone with a good dose of humor that it will maintain. Its premiere, as rumors suggested, will be on August 31.

stranger things. There cannot be a Netflix fan event without the presence of what was its first great global phenomenon. Although none of the actors traveled to São Paulo, there was an announcement regarding the series, which is already preparing what will be its last season. Arnold Schwarzenegger on stage in São Paulo was in charge of giving way to the video in which actress Linda Hamilton, the iconic Sarah Connor from the saga Terminator, announced his incorporation into the cast of the fifth installment, with which the tour of the young friends of Hawkins will end.

