Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/09/2024 – 13:15

Residents of the German capital will be able to receive a “repair bonus” of up to 200 euros if they take their devices in for repair instead of throwing them away. From September 17, residents of Berlin will be able to claim a so-called “repair bonus” for repairing electronic devices.

The government of the German capital announced on Tuesday (10/09) that it will be possible to receive up to 200 euros (R$ 1,240) for the repair of appliances used in private homes, from toasters and coffee makers to laptops and headphones.

Repairs can be carried out in workshops, electrical appliance stores and in so-called Repair-Cafés, where repairs are carried out by volunteers.

Initially, Berlin residents will be able to apply for the bonus online until the end of 2024. A list of eligible devices is available online.

Applicants will receive a refund of 50% of the repair costs, up to a maximum of 200 euros. The repair must have cost at least 75 euros (R$465). For repairs carried out in non-commercial establishments, the purchase of spare parts may be subsidized up to 100%.

New consciousness

The main reason behind the “repair bonus” is to encourage consumers to use products for longer, said Ute Bonde, head of the German capital’s environment ministry. At the same time, the local economy should benefit, she said.

“We need a new awareness about how to deal with faulty devices. The first thought should always be the question: where can I fix this?” he said.

If people use their devices for longer instead of throwing them away, in addition to reducing electronic waste, fewer resources would be consumed and fewer greenhouse gases would be emitted, the Berlin government summarized.

The eastern German states of Thuringia and Saxony have already had successful experiences with similar repair bonuses.

For this year, the Berlin government has made a total of 1.25 million euros (R$7.8 million) available for the program. Whether the bonus will continue in 2025 is still open.

EU approved repair law

In April, the European Parliament approved a new law in the same spirit of combating e-waste and encouraging the circular economy, introducing a right to repair for consumers. The law is expected to come into force by summer 2026.

According to calculations by the European Commission, around 35 million tonnes of waste are produced every year because products are thrown away too early instead of being repaired. For consumers, the estimated annual loss is 12 billion euros (R$74.7 billion).

lf/ra (EPD, ots)