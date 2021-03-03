The corona pandemic still has Berlin under control. Demands for concrete steps out of the strict lockdown are getting louder. The news ticker.

In Berlin, the number of corona cases will rise just before the corona summit on March 3, 2021.

Are there any easing in sight for Berliners?

Berlin – The lockdown is to be extended until the end of March, but at the same time there should be easing of contact restrictions and retail. That at least provides for a draft resolution for the upcoming federal-state meeting.

Will the corona measures in Berlin be relaxed? Following the Corona summit on March 3, we will inform you here in the news ticker. Experience shows that Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) will announce the measures at a press conference shortly after the meeting.

The Berlin Senate had already developed a step-by-step plan for easing the situation in advance. Noticeable relaxation was linked to the incidence value 35. Dynamic factors such as the reproductive value – R-value for short, the utilization of the intensive care beds with corona patients, and a vaccination rate also play a role. Particularly ambitious: If the incidence values ​​remain below 35 for 14 days in a row, further opening steps take effect in the Berlin step-by-step plan.

Coronavirus in Berlin – Corona lockdown until the Easter holidays?

The so-called “round of 4” agreed on a draft in preparation for the Corona summit on March 3rd. The group includes Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD). The paper with the most important points lies Merkur.de in front.

In view of the number of corona cases in Berlin, there will probably be no major easing. In none of the twelve Berlin districts is the incidence currently below 50. For the whole of Berlin, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gives a 7-day incidence of 62.7 (as of March 2, 2021). The Senate dampens hope. But all elementary school students (fourth to sixth grade) should return from March 9th, high school students from March 17th.

Corona: Berlin daycare centers open – regular operation from March 9th

The daycare centers will also start operating again from next Tuesday (March 9th). There should be a “care offer” of at least seven hours a day for all children. It is also planned that each daycare center offers at least one group with a supervision duration of up to nine hours. That reports the Berliner Morgenpost. Hygiene concepts and fixed groups to avoid contact should therefore continue to exist.

The educational administration justified the procedure in a statement, so the Daily mirror. The step therefore takes place against the background of “Stable, very low infection rate in the Berlin daycare centers in the last weeks”. Two tests per person per week should also be provided for daycare staff. The employees would also be promptly invited to a corona vaccination.

The current corona situation in Berlin – this is where most of the new infections are

Berlin Pankow 50.1

Berlin Reineckendorf – 65.3

Berlin Spandau – 64.8

Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf -73.1

Berlin Steglitz-Zehlendorf – 75.1

Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg – 64.4

Berlin Neukölln – 97.0

Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg – 70.6

Berlin Lichtenberg – 67.0

Berlin Marzahn-Hellersdorf – 58.2

Berlin center – 80.4

