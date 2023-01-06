Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

During a visit to Berlin-Neukölln on Friday, Giffey, Faeser and Interior Senator Spranger commented on the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin.

Berlin – After the riots and attacks on Berlin’s emergency services on New Year’s Eve, there is still a lot of discussion in politics. Among other things, the CDU calls for clarification of what is happening on a delicate path that has been criticized by Green and Left politicians. On Friday, Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Interior Senator Iris Spranger (all SPD) visited a fire station in Neukölln and promised consequences.

According to Prime Minister Giffey, New Year’s Eve in Berlin is a “break”

During the visit on Friday, the Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) spoke of a “break” with regard to the attacks on New Year’s Eve. The riots revealed a “decay in values” and a “disrespect” that emergency services are also confronted with on all other days of the year. If seasoned firefighters and police officers said they had never experienced anything like this, “then we have a turning point”. That was the end of patience, she said. The mayor spoke out in favor of additional investments and equipment for emergency services.

Nancy Faeser (left, SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland, Franziska Giffey (SPD), Governing Mayor of Berlin, and Iris Spranger (SPD), Berlin Senator for the Interior, Sport and Digitization, are standing after a press statement after a Visit to the Neukölln fire station on the occasion of the riots on New Year’s Eve with firefighters for a photo. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

According to Giffey, one must note that the riots on New Year’s Eve took place nationwide. In the capital, however, they were intense. The mayor therefore announced “consistent criminal prosecution”, which Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Interior Senator Iris Spranger also spoke out in favor of. “This is really a new quality, it is a new type of disgusting crime that we have to stop,” commented Federal Interior Minister Faeser on the attacks on the Berlin emergency services.

After New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin: Faeser demands permission for alarm guns

During the visit on Friday, Faeser also announced that he would work to tighten gun laws. In the future, she will demand permission to buy alarm guns, which would have played a major role in the attacks. Alarm guns are “not a harmless instrument,” Faeser continued. “It’s a weapon. You need a permit for that.” The tightening of the law is an important signal that needs to be sent now.

The Federal Minister of the Interior had already spoken out in favor of stricter gun laws before the riots on New Year’s Eve, and now she is hoping for support from the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK). Berlin’s Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) had already announced as the new chairwoman that she would bring up the topic there.

Spranger emphasized on Friday that she was in constant contact with the Berlin police chief, Barbara Slowik. The evaluation of the events on New Year’s Eve would be handed over to the public prosecutor’s office “very quickly”. (nz with dpa and afp)