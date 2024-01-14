Berlin, street protests continue: alongside the farmers also exponents of the extreme right

The streets of Berlin are invaded, once again, by columns of tractors which have become the symbol of farmers' protest – but hunters and truck drivers have also joined – against the cut in public subsidies for the sector wanted by Olaf Scholz's government. This just a week after similar demonstrations had already been held across Germany. According to data from the Berlin police headquarters, they are around 10 thousand demonstrators, with over five thousand tractors and agricultural vehicles. Representatives of German hunters and hauliers also joined the demonstration.

The German authorities, however, they fear that far-right groups are trying to exploit the discontent, supporting the protests that began in December. The police, in fact, last week have spotted numerous far-right supporters at a demonstration in Dresden. The extremists of the “Freie Sachsen” group – reports Rainews – waved monarchist flags and brandished placards with images of politicians dressed as prisoners. Saturday 13 January, the Chancellor Scholz has issued a warning against possible “extremists”.

There presence of representatives of the AfD, German far-right party, and ultra-right groups at the farmers' demonstration was then confirmed, as Der Spiegel reports, specifying that they were spotted, among others, exponents of neo-Nazi groups such as Terza Via and La Patria as well as officials from the AfD and its youth organization.

