A.On the Berlin Museum Island, strangers reportedly damaged dozens of exhibits. According to “Zeit” it is “one of the most extensive attacks on works of art and antiquities in the history of post-war Germany”. For more than two weeks, neither the public nor other museums that might be at risk were informed about this, reports Deutschlandfunk.

One or more unknown perpetrators had at least 70 objects in the Pergamon Museum, the New Museum, the Old National Gallery and other locations with an oily liquid. These include Egyptian sarcophagi, stone sculptures and 19th century paintings. The liquid left visible stains on it.

Police confirm the investigation

The incidents are said to have occurred on October 3rd, the day of German unity, and have not yet been made public. It was initially unclear whether the day was chosen on purpose. Initially, nothing was known about the motives of the perpetrator or perpetrators.

At the request of “Zeit” and Deutschlandfunk, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Berlin police confirmed that there was damage to the exhibits, the report said. A preliminary investigation into property damage has been initiated.

Confused claims

According to German radio, the conspiracy ideologist Attila Hildmann in August and September on his public Telegram channel claims that the Pergamon Museum is the center of a – so literally – “global Satanist scene” and of “Corona criminals”. The museum was still closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reopened on October 3rd.

According to the “Tagesspiegel”, visitors who had booked museum tickets for October 3rd were written to by the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and urgently asked for help.

At the request of the German Press Agency, the police did not provide any information on Tuesday evening. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation could not be reached in the evening for comment.

Museum Island World Heritage Site

The Museum Island has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. At the beginning of October the Pergamon Museum celebrated its 90th birthday. It is named after its most famous attraction, the Pergamon Altar. It dates from the 2nd century BC and belonged to the residence of the mighty kings of Pergamon, who created a cultural metropolis based on the model of Athens in the west of what is now Turkey.





As one of the few museums in Germany, the Pergamon attracts more than a million people every year – when it is completely open. The group of Altes Museum, Bode-Museum, Alter Nationalgalerie, Neue Museum with the famous Egyptian pharaoh bust of Nefertiti and the James-Simon-Galerie as the most recent building attracted nearly 3.1 million people.