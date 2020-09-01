Four people were injured, one mother is in mortal danger: there has apparently been another car race with dire consequences on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. The wreckage of the wagons flew 100 meters.

A car was hit from the side at the corner of Kurfürstendamm and Cicerostraße and landed on the roof

NAfter a serious car accident, probably caused by an illegal race on Berlin’s Ku’damm, the police are looking for a refugee driver. In the clash on Monday evening, a 45-year-old woman was life-threatening and her 17-year-old daughter was seriously injured, the police said on Tuesday. A car had rammed the two women’s small car at the intersection at Lehniner Platz in Charlottenburg.

The occupants of the car that caused the accident then fled on foot. “According to initial testimony, the driver of the BMW is said to have taken part in an illegal vehicle race,” wrote the police. Two more cars are said to have taken part in the race, and their drivers fled.

The women’s small car was overturned on its side in the collision. The mother had to be resuscitated before she and her daughter were taken to the hospital. A total of eight cars were damaged. According to police, two witnesses to the accident suffered minor injuries. According to media reports, they were hit by fragments of up to 100 meters flying around.

36 firefighters on duty

The Berlin fire brigade was at the scene of the accident with 36 emergency services during the night. The police are looking for more witnesses to the alleged race and the accident. She asks for information about car brands, license plates or occupants of the vehicles. Of course, we are particularly looking for the occupants of the accident vehicle. “Who can provide information about the driver and other occupants of the BMW? Where are you currently staying? “

There have been repeated illegal races on Kurfürstendamm. In February 2016 there was a collision with a jeep for which the traffic light was green. The car was thrown 70 meters. The 69-year-old driver died in his car. One of the three speeders was convicted of murder.