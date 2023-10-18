Barricades in flames, bins and electric scooters set on fire, Molotov cocktails against a Jewish institution: this is how a spontaneous protest vigil in favor of Palestine last night at 9pm at the Brandenburg Gate – a few hours after the news from the Gaza hospital was released – turned into a nightly urban guerrilla fight in the streets of Berlin.

In particular, the headquarters of the Jewish community Kahal Adass Jisroel was targeted with Molotov cocktails, which houses a synagogue, a Yeshiva – a school where the Torah and Talmud are studied, and a kindergarten in the central district of Mitte, in Brunnen Strasse . According to the police reconstruction, two Molotov cocktails were thrown by two people in the direction of the building but the flames did not spread in a risky manner throughout the building.





France is once again plunged into the nightmare of terrorism: after the Louvre, the palace of Versailles was also evacuated. Alarm also at Gare de Lyon, then returned See also Correspondent 's analysis Olaf Scholz did not get words from Nord Stream 2 in Washington, but does he say them in Moscow? October 14, 2023

No casualties were reported, while the perpetrators of the attack managed to escape. The toll of the night, however, is heavy, there are twenty injured among the police forces and firefighters, who were thrown at them, as is now the practice in Berlin, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic material.





The reportage Schaerbeek, the powder keg of terror by our correspondent Marco Bresolin October 17, 2023

The police intervened with water cannons to put out the fires but also to disperse the demonstrators, around three hundred, Bild reports. The protests and urban guerrilla warfare moved patchily in different neighborhoods to concentrate as the hours passed in Neukoelln, where spontaneous anti-Israel protests have been repeated in recent days.





Bomb alert at French airports: Lille, Toulouse and Lyon airports evacuated. Alert also in Belgium October 18, 2023

The neighborhood has been the center of demonstrations of support for Hamas since the first day of the attack on Israel on October 7. On that occasion, the Palestinian solidarity network Samidoun took to the streets to give sweets to passers-by to celebrate the attack.





THE REPORTAGE The professor killed, the bomb threat in Versailles and the escape from the Louvre: France returns to the nightmare. “Maximum alert” Danilo Ceccarelli October 14, 2023

Last night several residents of the neighborhood took to the streets to help the police put out the fires, reports the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel. «I am also Muslim but this is a catastrophe. They break everything” said one of them.





Attack on the heart of Europe: the nightmare of 2015 returns Marco Bresolin October 16, 2023

An Israeli from Jerusalem, who arrived this morning at the Kahal Adass Jisroel school, where he had been attending the rabbinical seminary for a week, says he is “shocked” at how adventurous he is. «I come from the war in Israel and I thought I was safe here in Germany. Now I feel as insecure as in Israel » he told the Tagesspiegel.