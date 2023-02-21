DThe five-year-old girl from Berlin who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon is dead. A police spokesman said that she was found injured by passers-by in the Pankow public park in the evening. Paramedics tried to revive the child. However, it died in the hospital.

“It showed injuries where you have to assume that it was a homicide, where that’s in the room,” said the police spokesman. “In this context, a suspect has already been arrested.” It was a 19-year-old German-Turk. This has a connection to the girl, who has German-Polish-Turkish nationality, said the spokesman. He did not say what relationship the victim and the arrested person had to each other.

The RBB had previously reported on the search for the girl. Accordingly, the police were on Tuesday with a large contingent in Pankow. According to RBB, almost 100 emergency services and a helicopter were looking for the girl at times.

Editor’s note: The original version referred to a four-year-old girl. The police changed the information about the girl’s age in the evening.