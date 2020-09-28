In the dispute over the planned punishment for violations of the rule of law within the EU, the German Council Presidency caused outrage in the European Parliament with a compromise proposal. MPs called the proposal on Monday as a sign of “cowardice and lack of principles” and as “insolence”.

The federal government is on a cuddle course with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the chairman of the Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, criticized Moritz Körner (FDP), for example. This was rejected from circles of the German Council Presidency. You just implement what the heads of state and government decided at their summit in July.

The compromise proposal provides, among other things, to significantly restrict the scope of the so-called rule of law mechanism compared to the original concept. Cuts in EU grants would only be possible after it has been established that breaches of the rule of law have a direct impact on the handling of EU money.

The EU Commission has actually proposed that penalties be made possible if a lack of the rule of law threatens to impair the basic requirements for sound financial management or the protection of the Union’s financial interests. According to the compromise paper, which is available to the German Press Agency, the voting hurdles for the decision of punitive measures should also be increased.

The Commission actually wants a proposal for a budget cut to be accepted if the Council of Ministers does not reject or amend it by a qualified majority within a month. It is now planned that every sanction must be voted on before it comes into force and that a qualified majority is required.

Qualified majority usually means that at least 15 EU countries must agree, which together make up at least 65 percent of the total population of the Union. If countries feel that they have been treated unfairly, they should also be able to present their views at an EU summit. With a unanimous decision, the group of heads of state and government could then stop the sanctions procedure.

The issue is particularly explosive because without an agreement on the rule of law mechanism, the long-term EU budget and the European Corona economic stimulus program could be blocked. According to information from EU circles, countries such as Poland and Hungary have indicated that they only want to approve resolutions if the mechanism is designed in such a way that it is safe for them. They fear that the regulation will primarily be used against them.

On the other hand, the European Parliament threatens to exercise its right of veto if the new instrument is weakened too much. Germany is continuing to approach Hungary and is being blackmailed, commented Green MP Daniel Freund.

The German Council Presidency calls for a willingness to compromise

The MPs would be given the choice of either agreeing and ensuring that there was European solidarity through the Corona development program – or standing up for the rule of law. “But you can’t sacrifice one for the other,” said Freund. The proposal is “basically an outrage.”

On the other hand, there was a call for a willingness to compromise from circles of the Council Presidency. “It is important that all sides remember what was decided at the European Council and not fight again for what was not enforceable back then,” it said. EU diplomats pointed out that Hungary and Poland are likely to have problems with the mechanism despite the slowdown.

One reason for the plans is that other procedures have proven ineffective. So-called Article 7 proceedings of the EU are already running against Poland, which in theory could even end with the withdrawal of EU voting rights. But they are blocked because of major voting obstacles. The result is that Warsaw and Budapest have so far hardly done anything to stop dangerous developments in the field of justice and freedom of expression from the point of view of other EU states. In addition, in Hungary there are also minority rights and the situation of migrants is an issue. (dpa)