Will propose the CDU as a coalition partner at a special party meeting: Franziska Giffey. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

So far, a red-green-red coalition has ruled in Berlin, but this could change soon. The Governing Mayor Giffey wants an alliance with the CDU – she would then probably lose her office.

Berlin – After the repeat election in Berlin, the governing mayor and SPD state chairwoman Franziska Giffey is aiming for a coalition with the CDU, according to consistent media reports.

Giffey wants to propose to the SPD state board at its meeting this Wednesday that coalition negotiations with the election winner CDU be started, reported the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, “Bild/BZ” and other media without citing sources. So far, a red-green-red coalition has ruled in Berlin, which, alongside CDU-led alliances, would also have a majority in the new House of Representatives.

At the request of the German Press Agency, an SPD spokesman said about the reports: “A recommendation to start coalition negotiations has not yet been made to the state executive.” had spoken, would only submit a recommendation to the state executive committee to start coalition talks at its meeting on Wednesday.

The CDU clearly won the repeat election on February 12 with 28.2 percent. SPD and Greens both got 18.4 percent. With 53 votes, the Social Democrats only have a wafer-thin lead over the Greens. Prime Minister Giffey could only remain in office if red-green-red continued. dpa